No equipment? No problem! This total-body workout can be done from home

Catherine Sorto, Producer, Houston Life

For more information visit houstonlife.tv

HOUSTON – Got 5 minutes to spare? No matter your fitness level, owner and trainer or Snap Fitness Seabrook, Chris Garcia shares how to make the most of your at-home workouts with only 5 minutes to start with, and no equipment is required!

Check out this AMRAP workout which can easily be modified to your fitness needs.

1. BEAR PUSH-UP

(HL)

2. POWER JACK

(HL)

3. LUNGES

(HL)

4. DEAD BUG

(HL)

Chris is here to help you achieve your 2022 fitness goals! You can find more information here or inspiration on Instagram:

You can also e-mail SeabrookTX@snapfitness.com with any questions.

