No equipment? No problem! This total-body workout can be done from home

HOUSTON – Got 5 minutes to spare? No matter your fitness level, owner and trainer or Snap Fitness Seabrook, Chris Garcia shares how to make the most of your at-home workouts with only 5 minutes to start with, and no equipment is required!

Check out this AMRAP workout which can easily be modified to your fitness needs.

1. BEAR PUSH-UP

2. POWER JACK

3. LUNGES

4. DEAD BUG

Chris is here to help you achieve your 2022 fitness goals! You can find more information here or inspiration on Instagram:

You can also e-mail SeabrookTX@snapfitness.com with any questions.