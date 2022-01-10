No equipment? No problem! This total-body workout can be done from home

HOUSTON – Got 5 minutes to spare? No matter your fitness level, owner and trainer or Snap Fitness Seabrook, Chris Garcia shares how to make the most of your at-home workouts with only 5 minutes to start with, and no equipment is required!
Check out this AMRAP workout which can easily be modified to your fitness needs.
1. BEAR PUSH-UP
2. POWER JACK
3. LUNGES
4. DEAD BUG
Chris is here to help you achieve your 2022 fitness goals! You can find more information here or inspiration on Instagram:
You can also e-mail SeabrookTX@snapfitness.com with any questions.