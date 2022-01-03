39º
Houston Life

3 healthy and delicious recipes to celebrate National Bean Day

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

HOUSTON – There’s no better time to introduce your family to new dishes that feature legumes than National Bean Day.

With over 40,000 varieties in the world, beans are satisfying enough to be the base of a great meal or a yummy snack while being nutritious.

“They are such a healthy ingredient, full of fiber, protein, amino acids — and they’re delicious,” said Marcia Smart from Smart in the Kitchen, a culinary instructor and owner of Smart in the Kitchen School, who will stop by Houston Life with three of her favorite bean recipes.

Don’t miss Smart on Houston Life, Thursday, Jan. 6 on KPRC 2.

To connect with Smart and her cooking school, click here.

