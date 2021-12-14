Moody Gardens is ready for the holiday season with plenty of deals and attractions

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Moody Gardens is all decked out and ready for the holiday season!

With tons of holiday attractions all at one venue, it’s one of the largest holiday destinations in Texas.

Guests can enjoy the Festival of Lights trail with over 2 million lights glistening off Galveston Bay, an Arctic Slide, holiday films with 7 different movies at the MG 3D Theater, Rudolph 4D, Train Rides, fireside S’mores, the Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show, Holiday buffets nightly and plenty of other festive food options, Breakfast with Santa at the Moody Gardens Hotel, and New Year’s Palooza family celebration December 31 - January 2.

Plus, there are plenty of opportunities to meet Santa at Moody Gardens after he parachutes in to kick off the holiday season on November 20th.

Opening Ceremonies feature live entertainment with holiday music and dance performances from 4 -6pm, including Santa’s grand arrival and his countdown to flip the giant switch live on KPRC news as he illuminates the mile-long Festival of Lights trail for a season of fun.

Ad

Holiday Deals:

*Save with a Holiday Pass to all the holiday attractions in the evenings for $39.

*Save even more with a $29 Holiday Pass on Value Days, Sunday - Thursday November 28 - December 16 and enjoy lighter crowds.

*Food Drive Thursdays - Bring a Non-perishable and Get 2 for 1 admission to the Festival of Lights on Thursdays throughout December.

*Great Hotel Packages at the Moody Gardens Hotel that include attractions tickets, spa packages, golf, Cirque Joyeux, New Year’s Palooza and more.

*The best deals are always online at www.moodygardens.org.