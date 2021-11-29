Houston Dynamo FC’s sports dietitian shares 5 nutrition tips for a healthier holiday season

Overhead view of big family eating from table during Christmas dinner

HOUSTON – Between indulging in food, sweets, and booze, getting through the holiday season without gaining weight seems impossible, however, it can be done.

Brett Singer, a sports dietitian at Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute and Houston Dynamo FC, gave us his tips for healthier eating.

To see Singer’s complete interview, watch the video below.

1. Try to be as consistent with your habits as you can through the holidays

One meal will not derail your progress or negatively impact your health.

2. Include lean protein sources in each of your meals

Eat more Greek yogurt, eggs, milk, cottage cheese, meat, fish, soy, beans, lentils, peas, nuts, seeds, and grains.

3. Incorporate fruits and veggies and other high fiber foods into your routine

Don’t skip the Christmas veggie trays and platters.

4. Hydration is key for health

Drinking enough water each day is crucial, but there are other sources that can help you.

5. High-protein chocolate desserts can satisfy your sweet tooth

Consider a new twist on the late-night protein shake.

To see Singer’s complete recommendations, watch the video above.