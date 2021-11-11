Cookbook author Joy the Baker shares her pumpkin trifle recipe for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – She’s a self-taught baker who started blogging in 2008 and since then has turned her passion for baking into a full-blown business!

Joy Wilson, aka Joy the Baker, is now a cookbook and magazine author with her own line of cake and muffins mixes.

Joy the Baker (HANNAHPICKLE)

The entrepreneur, known for her fun takes on old-fashioned desserts, shared with Houston Life her pumpkin trifle recipe which is beautiful layers of pound cake and cream - perfect for entertaining!

Pumpkin Trifle

• 2 store-bought frozen pound cakes, thawed

• 2 cups heavy cream

• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

• 1 cup pure pumpkin puree

• ¼ cup (50 grams) lightly packed light brown sugar

• 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

• 2 cups whole milk

• 4 egg yolks

• 1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

• ¼ cup (28 grams) cornstarch

• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Slice pound cake into bite-size cubes, place in a bowl, cover, and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, whip together heavy cream and powdered sugar to soft peaks. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble.

3. To make the pumpkin pudding, combine the pumpkin puree, brown sugar, and pumpkin pie spice in a small saucepan and heat over low heat, stirring continuously, until the sugar has dissolved, and the mixture is steaming. Remove from heat and set aside.

4. In a large liquid measuring cup, heat the milk in the microwave until steaming.

5. In a large bowl, whisk together egg yolks, granulated sugar, salt, and cornstarch until well combined and slightly thickened. Slowly whisk in hot milk until combined. Whisk in the heated pumpkin as well.

6. Transfer the mixture to a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon until the pumpkin pudding becomes very thick and begins to boil about 5-7 minutes. Switch to a whisk and whisk the mixture for another 3-4 minutes, until the pudding becomes thicker. Remove from heat and whisk in the vanilla extract.

7. Transfer to a medium bowl, cover with plastic wrap to touch the surface of the pudding, and refrigerate until chilled through.

8. Assemble just before serving in a large bowl or trifle dish. Layer in handfuls of cake, followed by pumpkin pudding and whipped cream. Continue until all of the ingredients are layered in the bowl, ending with the whipped cream layer. Chill until just before serving. Trifle is best enjoyed the day it is assembled.

Joy the Baker will be at Williams Sonoma Highland Village for a meet & greet and baking demo featuring her new collection of delicious baking mixes.

The event is happening Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are free or you can purchase a mix in advance as well as secure their spot to attend.

To register, click here.

Recipe provided by Joy the Baker.