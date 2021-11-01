Local actress Tara Moayedi is the breakout star of Apple TV+’s ‘Invasion’

HOUSTON – She only has one TV credit under her name, but 8-year-old Tara Moayedi is already a rising star!

The talented young actress, model, and entrepreneur plays the role of Sarah Malik in the long-awaited sci-fi drama series Invasion, airing now on Apple TV+.

Invasion follows a massive alien invasion of Earth through the eyes of five ordinary people across the world as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.

To find out how she made her way to Hollywood and how she balances school and work, catch Moayedi on Houston Life, Wednesday, November 3 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

