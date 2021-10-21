Houston father-son duo from ‘Top Chef Family Style’ share their no-bake cheesecake recipe

(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Khalil Blue and Willie Blue from Peacock's 'Top Chef Family Style'

HOUSTON – Peacock’s ‘Top Chef Family Style,’ is a new reality series where talented young chefs compete with an adult family member for a chance to win $50,000.

Missouri City’s father and son duo, Khalil Blue and Willie Blue have sharpened their knives in this competition and are successfully showing off their culinary skills every week on the show combining Willie’s traditional cooking style with 14-year-old Khalil’s creative eye and advanced techniques.

The talented pair shared with Houston Life an easy cheesecake recipe that takes less time to make than usual.

Mini No Bake Mascarpone Cheesecake

Ingredients:

• 1/3 cup vanilla wafers crushed

• 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

• 1 tablespoon of white sugar

• 3/4 cup mascarpone cheese

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1/8 cup heavy cream

• 1 strawberry sliced

• Mint leaf for garnish

Directions:

1. Add crushed wafers and melted butter in a bowl and mix together until thoroughly combined.

2. Transfer the crust into the desired dish and press the crust until compact.

3. Whip mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and sugar in a separate bowl together until well combined and semi-firm.

4. Transfer the filling to the prepared crust.

5. Smooth the top with a spatula, garnish with a sliced strawberry and mint leaf.

6. Chill the cheesecake to set.

7. Enjoy.

“Top Chef Family Style” is streaming now exclusively on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

You can catch the trailer in the video below.

Recipe provided by Khalil Blue.