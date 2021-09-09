Partly Cloudy icon
92º
kprc logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Houston Life

Reagan and Alex Bregman share how you can get your hands on ‘Breggy Bomb’ salsa

The husband and wife duo brought their skills together for a “spicy” new business venture.

Erin Montoya, Senior Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Breggy Bomb, Astros, Salsa, Food
Reagan and Alex Bregman share how you can get your hands on ‘Breggy Bomb’ salsa | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2
Reagan and Alex Bregman share how you can get your hands on ‘Breggy Bomb’ salsa | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – You know him as the Astros third baseman, but Alex Bregman also has a passion for Mexican food.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he partnered with Sadie’s Salsa in 2018 to create “Breggy Bomb Tequila and Lime Infused Salsa,” and his wife Reagan handles the promotional side of things.

The power couple even has a YouTube series featuring the salsa (and a few familiar faces), called “Salsa Fuego.”

Reagan loves acting, and was the mastermind behind the script.

“We had so much fun doing this, it was a blast. We got super into character. We filmed one day I think for like eight hours, we filmed these for a really long time... put a lot of work and effort into them.”

If you like things spicy, Reagan and Alex also revealed that they have a new hot flavor coming soon.

If you want to get your hands on a jar of “Breggy Bomb” salsa, starting tomorrow it will be available at Minute Maid Park.

For more information or to place an online order, click here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Erin Montoya is an award-winning producer, middle child and mom of two boys.

email

facebook

instagram