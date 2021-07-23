Partly Cloudy icon
Houston Tik Tok Chef Kolby Chandler lands a spot on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Amateurs’

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

TOP CHEF AMATEURS -- "Nothing Make Sense" Episode 108 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)
HOUSTON – He gained social media fame posting videos of himself cooking on Tik Tok and now he’s is looking to make it big as a contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef Amateurs.”

Houstonian Kolby Chandler gives us the inside scoop ahead of his appearance on Bravo’s newest reality competition.

In this all-new series hosted by Gail Simmons, two amateur chefs will compete head-to-head in some of the most iconic challenges from the “Top Chef” franchise.

The amateur chefs will be paired with different “Top Chef” finalists, frontrunners, and fan-favorites who will cook alongside them and help the amateurs battle against the clock.

Chandler is already a published author and is known for “elevating comfort food with a millennial spin.”

Chef Kolby Chandler with his book (Kolby Kash)

His episode will air on Thursday, August 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo and you can catch all episodes on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Chandler shared with Houston Life a recipe for an easy Japanese-inspired dish you can make at home.

Honey-Miso Glazed Salmon

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup white miso paste

• 1/4 cup honey

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

• 1/4 cup mirin

• 1/4 cup rice vinegar

• 4 garlic cloves minced

• 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

• 1lb salmon, cut into about 4 filets

• Sesame seed and green onion, for garnish

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 400 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper

• In a bowl combine miso paste, honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, mirin, garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes. Mix until smooth. Reserve some to drizzle or brush on top of salmon

• Place salmon in a separate bowl or Ziplock bag and pour sauce on top.

• Marinate for 30 minutes up to overnight.

• Place Salmon, skin side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes.

• Remove salmon from the oven and drizzle or brush with remaining sauce

• Serve with cooked rice and vegetable of your choice.

• Enjoy!

For pan-frying:

• Heat a skillet and add 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil (or any oil with a high smoke point)

• Place salmon in skillet skin side down and cook for about 5-6 minutes on each side on medium heat.

• Remove salmon from the pan and drizzle or brush with remaining sauce

Tips:

• You can also pan fry in a skillet

• Goes well with baby bok choy

• Cooking times will vary depending on the size of the fish. You want it to be cooked through with little pink in the center and flakey.

• Make sure to keep an eye on your salmon while cooking it overcooks easily and we don’t want that!

To connect with Chandler, click here.

For a sneak peek of “Top Chef Amateurs,” click here.

Recipe provided by Kolby Chandler

