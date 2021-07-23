Houston Tik Tok Chef Kolby Chandler lands a spot on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Amateurs’

HOUSTON – He gained social media fame posting videos of himself cooking on Tik Tok and now he’s is looking to make it big as a contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef Amateurs.”

Houstonian Kolby Chandler gives us the inside scoop ahead of his appearance on Bravo’s newest reality competition.

Secret is out! Top Chef Kash



Can’t wait for you guys to see what I have been sitting on for almost a year. @BravoTopChef Fam!



In this all-new series hosted by Gail Simmons, two amateur chefs will compete head-to-head in some of the most iconic challenges from the “Top Chef” franchise.

The amateur chefs will be paired with different “Top Chef” finalists, frontrunners, and fan-favorites who will cook alongside them and help the amateurs battle against the clock.

Chandler is already a published author and is known for “elevating comfort food with a millennial spin.”

Chef Kolby Chandler with his book (Kolby Kash)

His episode will air on Thursday, August 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo and you can catch all episodes on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Chandler shared with Houston Life a recipe for an easy Japanese-inspired dish you can make at home.

Honey-Miso Glazed Salmon

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup white miso paste

• 1/4 cup honey

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

• 1/4 cup mirin

• 1/4 cup rice vinegar

• 4 garlic cloves minced

• 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

• 1lb salmon, cut into about 4 filets

• Sesame seed and green onion, for garnish

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 400 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper

• In a bowl combine miso paste, honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, mirin, garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes. Mix until smooth. Reserve some to drizzle or brush on top of salmon

• Place salmon in a separate bowl or Ziplock bag and pour sauce on top.

• Marinate for 30 minutes up to overnight.

• Place Salmon, skin side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes.

• Remove salmon from the oven and drizzle or brush with remaining sauce

• Serve with cooked rice and vegetable of your choice.

• Enjoy!

For pan-frying:

• Heat a skillet and add 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil (or any oil with a high smoke point)

• Place salmon in skillet skin side down and cook for about 5-6 minutes on each side on medium heat.

• Remove salmon from the pan and drizzle or brush with remaining sauce

Tips:

• You can also pan fry in a skillet

• Goes well with baby bok choy

• Cooking times will vary depending on the size of the fish. You want it to be cooked through with little pink in the center and flakey.

• Make sure to keep an eye on your salmon while cooking it overcooks easily and we don’t want that!

Recipe provided by Kolby Chandler