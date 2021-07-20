Country star Cody Johnson to perform on first night of RodeoHouston 2022 | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Cody Johnson is headed back to RodeoHouston!

Earlier today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that Cody will help kick off the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration with a performance scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, the first day of the 2022 rodeo.

CoJo has continuously been a local fan favorite, and has gained quite the following since his first rodeo performance in 2017.

Individual tickets for Cody’s performance go on sale to the public Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at rodeohouston.com.

His 2022 performance will mark his fourth performance at RodeoHouston.

George Strait is the only other performer announced so far, and his show will be performance only on Sunday, March 22nd.