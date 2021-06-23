Kick off summer and explore the city by scooting around Houston | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – SkootrHTX is an electric scooter rental company founded in October 2020, but after only a couple of months in business, regulations on public scooters were changed due to Covid.

After some adjustments, eventually their small business was able to reopen just a few blocks from Discovery Green, safely allowing Houstonians to explore the city on a scooter.

Now their scooter fleet is one of the largest in Houston, including their new unique sport scooters that the city has never seen before.

Scooting is a great family-friendly activity that is sure to help kick off summer, or for anyone looking to have a good time just cruisin’ around.