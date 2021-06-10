Baby Alert! Houston Zoo welcomes two new baby elephants to its family

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – There’s a baby boom happening at the Houston Zoo, less than a year after Houston welcomed Asian elephant calf, Nelson, a new kid is on the block! On March 10 shortly after 11:00 a.m., 10-year-old Asian elephant Tupelo gave birth to a 284-pound female calf named Winnie, and she began to nurse within a few hours. Two months after baby Winnie was born, there’s a new pachyderm in the herd! Sunday at 8:04 p.m., 37-year-old Asian elephant Tess gave birth to a 391-pound male, and the calf began to nurse within hours. The calf has been named Teddy by the team who have dedicated their lives to the care, well-being, and conservation of these incredible animals. The best time to see the new additions are during the zoo’s morning hours because they nap around the afternoon. Click here to get tickets and see how you can check out their new cute additions.