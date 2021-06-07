Migraine: Symptoms, causes and treatments

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Did you know migraine affects more than 10% of people worldwide and are more common in women than in men?

But how do you know if you suffer from this disorder or if it’s just a ‘regular’ headache?

Migraine headaches are an intense pulsing or throbbing pain in one area of the head, usually lasting from 4 to 72 hours if left untreated.

Regular headaches tend to last for much shorter time and are moderate in pain.

Migraines can be triggered by stress, hormone changes, weather changes, or lack of food and sleep.

Symptoms include sensitivity to light, nausea, vomiting, seeing flashes of light, distorted or blurry vision.

You can manage migraines by stress management, using relaxation techniques, exercise, aspirin, etc.,

Dr. Ferhad Bashir, neurologist at Mischer Neuroscience Center at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center shares everything you need to know about migraine.