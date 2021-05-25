New documentary “The Invisible Project” shines a light on women that served our country

HOUSTON – Houston filmmaker Pacifica J. Sauer left high school to join the Navy in 1996, serving eight years. Since leaving the military, she has become an Emmy-nominated film producer/editor - and her latest directing project, The Invisible Project, is now the opening night film at this year’s national GI Film Festival (GIFFSD) May 18-23, 2021. The GI Film Festival, which normally holds its annual event in San Diego, is the only major film festival dedicated to showcasing stories by and about active duty service members, veterans, and military families. The Invisible Project is a documentary style info-drama that follows the lives of four women as they work to change the public perception of women veterans in America - a topic close to Pacifica’s heart, as she is a veteran herself.