Celebrate Earth Day with this $8 bottle of red

HOUSTON – Hi everyone, Houston Life co-host, Derrick here!

In this week’s Houston Life Wine Club, Poured by H-E-B, we’ve got the perfect choice to go along with Earth Day.

It’s an organically grown wine from one of Chile’s most environmentally sustainable wineries and to make things even better, it has a showstopping price of just $8. It’s called the Chicken Run Carménère and it’s named for the chickens that run through the vineyards as a natural form of pest control. So interesting, right? Plus, the Carménère is a type of grape which has become one of Chile’s signature grapes since it was first imported from France back in the 1800s.

We think you’ll agree it has a smooth taste of cocoa powder and cherries and its balanced finish means it’s great to drink all year long, with any type of cuisine and for any occasion – including Earth Day!

Speaking of Earth Day, H-E-B is featuring organic and sustainably grown wines all month long. Just look for “earth month” tags in most H-E-B stores.

Happy sipping from your friends at Houston Life!

