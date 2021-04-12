Savvy shoppers can play to win on “Houston Life”

Are you someone who does your homework before making a purchase? Are you into comparison shopping? Do you instinctually know when something’s a good deal or overpriced? If so, you may be just the person to play a brand new game on “Houston Life” debuting this week!

Live on “Houston Life” this Tuesday, April 6th, one lucky viewer will be picked to play a game that puts his or her savvy shopper skills to the test. The contestant will have a shot at winning up to four products from Click2Houston Deals. The sale prices on the items have a total value of between $200 and $250!

Do you want to be on live TV AND have a chance to win all that free merch? For complete contest rules, click here. To enter, fill out the form below.