Houston Life Click2Deals High/Low Official Contest Rules

Houston Life Click2Deals High/Low Contest Official Rules

General. By submitting an entry to the Click2Deals High/Low contest (“Contest”), brought to you by KPRC (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the Contest. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest.

Ad

Eligibility. The Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are a minimum of 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the KPRC local viewing area. The Contest is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

How To Enter. The Contest begins at 3:00 P.M. CST on April 12, 2021. Deadline to enter is April 13, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. CST (“Entry Period”). Station’s time clock shall be the official time clock of the Contest. To enter, you must completely and accurately fill out the Contest entry form entitled, “Savvy shoppers can play to win on Houston Life” provided on the Station’s Contest page at www.Click2Houston.com/contests (“Entry Form”). Entrants must be the registered subscriber of any e-mail address and/or telephone account included in the Entry Form. You may enter once during the Contest Period. Limit one entry per person and per email address and telephone number. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are inaccurate, incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Ad

Station will disqualify any entry that it concludes, in its sole discretion, conveys false, inaccurate or fraudulent information. Any entries determined by Station, in its sole discretion, to include content that is lewd, reflects inappropriate bias, sexually explicit, racist, bigoted, prejudicial or harassing will be void, causing for the entrant to be disqualified and triggering further action as the Station deems necessary. The Station may disqualify any entry that violates the eligibility requirements.

Selection of Contestant. One (1) potential contestant will be selected by random drawing on April 13, 2021 from all entries received during the Entry Period (“Contestant”) to participate in a game described in more detail below (the “Game” and “Higher or Lower Game”). Contestant status is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Contestant must be available to participate in the Game on April 13, 2021 at the time specified by Station. On April 13, 2021 between 11:00 A.M. CST – 1:00 P.M. CST the Station will attempt to notify the potential Contestant via the telephone number provided on the Entry Form. If a potential Contestant does not answer the Station’s phone call or fails to respond to the Station’s phone call within thirty (30) minutes, the potential Contestant forfeits the prize and the ability to play the Game and another potential Contestant may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries received. The Contestant will be announced between the hours of 3:00 P.M. CST – 4:00 P.M. CST during the Station’s Houston Life segment (“Houston Life Segment”) on April 13, 2021. The Station will make Game access available to Contestant, via phone or online video call through Zoom.us (“Zoom”), during its Houston Life Segment on April 13, 2021 between 2:45 P.M. CST – 4:00 P.M. CST, and Contestant is responsible for following Station’s instructions for Game play and for assuring Contestant has access to a fully functional telephone or mobile device (with necessary software applications) necessary to access and participate in the Game. If the Station offers, and Contestant chooses, to play the Game via Zoom, the Station will attempt to send a Zoom link to Contestant’s email address, provided on the Entry Form at Game time. Contestant is responsible for accessing the Zoom link and logging on to the applicable Zoom session at Game time. If the Station offers, and Contestant chooses, to play the Game via telephone, and not via Zoom, Station will attempt to call the Contestant’s telephone number provided on the Entry Form at Game time. If Contestant chooses to play the Game over the telephone, and not via Zoom, the Contestant shall send Station a digital photograph of Contestant for Station’s use in connection with the Contest on-air and online (“Photo”). The Photo is subject to Station approval, and must meet any technical requirements specified by Station.

Ad

Higher or Lower Game: The Game will be broadcast live on the Station during the Houston Life Segment on April 13, 2021 at or around 3:00 P.M. CST – 4:00 P.M. CST. During the Game, the Game host will show Contestant “fake” prices for four (4) selected products featured as part of the Station’s Click2Save program (“Click2Save”). The Contestant must state whether the deal price for each product reflected on the Click2Save official website (deals.Click2Houston.com) is higher or lower than the “fake” price the Game host presents to the Contestant during the Game (“High/Low Response”). The Contestant is prohibited from accessing the Click2Save official website, or using or accessing any other source of data related to the products during the Game. The Contestant shall win one of each product for which Contestant provides an accurate High/Low Response (“Prize(s)”). If the Contestant provides no accurate High/Low Responses during the game, the Station will provide the Contestant with a Consolation Prize, as described below. High/Low Response accuracy shall be determined by Station, and Station’s decisions regarding all elements of the Contest shall be final and binding.

Ad

Additional Conditions: The potential Contestant must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release, and all other forms required by the Station (“Forms”) within the timeframe specified by Station or the opportunity to participate in the Game may be forfeited and an alternate Contestant may be selected to participate in the Game, time permitting. Contestant must completely and accurately execute any required prize acceptance form prior to receiving any Prize(s). Potential winners may be required to display or submit a copy of a valid government photo ID in addition to any Forms. If a potential winner fails to accurately complete and/or submit any required forms within the required time period, or if a contestant notification is returned as undeliverable, refused or declined, the potential Contestant forfeits the opportunity to play the Game and another potential Contestant may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries received, time permitting. A POTENTIAL CONTESTANT IS NOT A CONTESTANT UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE STATION. Station may refuse to allow Contestant continued Game participation or determine that Contestant is not eligible to receive any Prize(s) if Contestant fails to comply with any Station instructions during the Game. Station reserves the right to contact all Contest entrants, using the contact information provided in the Entry Form, to confirm any entry. The official entry list will remain the property of Station and will not be distributed to the Sponsor without the specific approval of the Contest entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the registration form.

Ad

Prize(s). The Game selected products (potential Prize(s)) will be revealed during the Houston Life Segment. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each of the Prize(s) is $74.00, $89.00, $39.00, $99.00. The total ARV of all Prize(s) is $301.00.The Consolation Prize is a Houston Life swag bag filled with promotional items that have a total ARV of $50.00. Unless otherwise stated, at the Station’s sole discretion, all prizes or prize certificates will either be mailed to the winner at the address provided by the potential winner on the Entry Form or must be picked up at the Station (at the address listed below) by the potential winner during normal business hours. Station and Sponsors are not responsible for loss, delay or damage in shipping. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of being selected as a Contestant depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be transferred, sold, bartered or auctioned. Resale of any prize component is prohibited. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Properly claimed prize will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but in no event will the Station award more prizes than are provided for in the Official Rules. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. For tax purposes, the winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 to the Station in order to receive the prize. If the total approximate value or total approximate retail value of the prize(s) exceeds $600, Station and/or Sponsor(s) will arrange to issue IRS Form 1099 MISC to winner reflecting the value of the prize.

Ad

Disclaimer and Representations. Contestant assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or accessing or downloading any materials related to the Contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

Ad

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website or the operation of the Contest. Failure to comply with the Official Rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the contest are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Contest or the Game if it is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the Contest or prize(s) is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Ad

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The Contestant’s name and city of residence may be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Contest on Click2Houston.com, you are deemed to agree to Click2Houston.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the contest period to Station at 8181 Southwest Freeway Houston, TX 77074, Attn: Contest Winner List, or request it online at desk@kprc.com. Be sure to specify the name of the contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).