A first look inside the newly renovated La Colombe D’Or Hotel in Montrose

Lauren Kelly
, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – The newly renovated La Colombe D’Or Hotel in Montrose just completed their huge multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion.

They celebrate with a grand reopening event last night, and we got a first look with hotel owner Dan Zimmerman

The 32-room boutique hotel showcases over 350 pieces of original art, and hopes to bring in a new generation of guests.

Other amenities include a private collection of over 350 art pieces on display publicly, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, a resort-style pool, a craft cocktail bar and Tonight & Tomorrow, the hotel’s full-service restaurant serving seasonal cuisine.

The reimagined hotel boasts modern, yet timeless Texas experience.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with owner Dan Zimmerman about all the hotel has to offer.

