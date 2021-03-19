Help support Katy’s ‘Midway BBQ’ to rebuild after catching fire last month

HOUSTON – Local Katy staple ‘Midway BBQ’ caught fire last month, completely destroying it entirely.

Herman Meyer and his daughter Trish Cummins are the owners of Midway BBQ, and they say friends and neighbors from all over have shown the business love and support as they start to rebuild.

Colburn McCelland, the owner of Crown Kitchen & Willy Burgers (two other nearby Katy restaurants,) has generously opened the doors of his extra restaurant space allowing them to fully operate there until the new store is finished.

The community has stepped up and helped to raise funds for Midway BBQ, including fundraisers from MKT Distillery, Insight Global, and a GoFundMe page that is still taking donations.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Herman Meyer and Colburn McCelland about the support that has come in from all over.