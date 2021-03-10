Want to adopt a dog this weekend? See why you should stop by Houston Pets Alive!

HOUSTON – If you are ready to take home a dog who really needs a family, Houston Pets Alive! is having an adoption event this Saturday, March 13.

Curtis Levy, executive director with Houston Pets Alive!, shared details to know before you head out to find your animal companion.

Houston Pets Alive! Adoption Event (Houston Pets Alive!)

If you want to adopt a puppy or a small breed dog, Levy said “be prepared to wait.”

“It’s a competitive adoption market out there, and puppies and dogs at the event are adoptable on a first-come, first-served basis to approved applicants,” he added.

Dipping dots and owner (Houston Pets Alive!)

Potential adopters can view available pups online and must have an adoption application completed online before they arrive at the event.

For more information, you can visit their website.

