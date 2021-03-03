Woodlands singer Zae Romeo gets a 4-chair turn on NBC’s The Voice’

HOUSTON – The Voice Season 20 is underway and Zae Romeo, a 21-year old Woodlands resident, got all 4 coaches to turn their chairs during the blind auditions.

He shared with Houston Life his impressions after last night’s memorable moment.

It feels like a good day to say #teamnick babayyyy pic.twitter.com/moftGXSfMJ — zaeromeo (@zaeromeo) March 3, 2021

“It’s definitely really nerve-wracking when you see the chair turned, but also the show must go on,” said the performer, who got praised from all coaches with his rendition of Harry Styles’ ballad, “Falling.”

“I’m feeling great. It’s really crazy when you see yourself on national television,” said Romeo, who moved to the Woodlands in November 2019 to teach music and arts to kids.

Zae Romeo teaching music (Zae Romeo)

“I have the most amazing students. They’re all the best kids. They were so excited when they heard that I was on the show. It’s the coolest little place, The Woodlands,” said Romeo, a native of McKinney, Texas.

The soulful singer also revealed his story overcoming personal obstacles.

Zae Romeo (2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

“I struggled a lot with depression and anxiety and just self-esteem issues. I thought nobody liked me, that the world was out to get me. So, to escape all that, when I was 16, I left my home, ran away in the middle of the night, and I walked all the way to Dallas,” said Romeo, who came across his face on a missing person poster and decided to return home to his family.

“It was a hard moment, but I truly believe that it made me who I am today,” said the artist, who now leads worship at his church.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 pm on KPRC 2.