‘That’s My Dog’ black owned restaurant creating gourmet hot dogs

HOUSTON – That’s My Dog a Gourmet Hotdog Company founded by Kevin and Ryan Ashley Muccular March 2012 in Richmond CA. TMD expanded its operations to Katy Texas in December 2015 and is now thriving in both states looking for franchise opportunities.

Each of their gourmet toppings are made with love from family recipes. From their in house smoked brisket to the cajun coleslaw, they are daily enthusiastically eager to serve the community near and far.

In the Fall of 2021, they will be paying homage to the late great Willie Mae Reed, grandmother of Kevin Muccular and opening Willie Mae’s Soul Food Café next door to their current gourmet hotdog restaurant.