Presidents’ Day Trivia with the stars of HBO Max’s ‘House of Ho’

HOUSTON – HBO Max’s “House of Ho” is reality series that follows the lives, loves, and conflicts of a Vietnamese American family living in Houston.

In honor of President’s Day, two of the show stars, Washington and Leslie Ho, took a quiz to find out who knows the most about our former presidents.

The Houston couple followed a family tradition and have two kids named after US presidents: Lincoln, and Roosevelt.

“House of Ho” is streaming now on HBO Max.

To watch the trivia game, watch the video above.

And to see the trailer for House of Ho, watch the video below.