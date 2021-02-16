18ºF

Presidents’ Day Trivia with the stars of HBO Max’s ‘House of Ho’

HOUSTON – HBO Max’s “House of Ho” is reality series that follows the lives, loves, and conflicts of a Vietnamese American family living in Houston.

In honor of President’s Day, two of the show stars, Washington and Leslie Ho, took a quiz to find out who knows the most about our former presidents.

The Houston couple followed a family tradition and have two kids named after US presidents: Lincoln, and Roosevelt.

“House of Ho” is streaming now on HBO Max.

