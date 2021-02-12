Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares meal ideas for celebrating Valentine’s Day at home

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her favorite meal ideas for Valentine's Day.

HOUSTON – Impress your Valentine with a romantic meal at home.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV is sharing her favorite local spots for takeout and a tasty pasta recipe that uses an entire bottle of red wine for the sauce.

But first, let’s talk bubbles!

For Valentine’s Day, Tanji recommends Lini Lambrusco Scuro (about $17) and Josh Rosé Prosecco (about $15).

These 3 restaurants offer a great takeout menu for Valentine’s Day.

1. B.B. Italia on Memorial Drive.

For $85 per person, their meal includes Lobster Bisque, Osso Bucco, and Grandma’s Ravioli.

2. The Refuge Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar in The Woodlands.

Dinner for 2 includes Lobster Bisque Filet Oscar and a Chocolate Dome for $140.

3. Étoile in Uptown Park.

They’re featuring a special for $78 per person, that includes an Arugula Salad Seasonal Fruit, Salmon Tartare and a Tenderloin Truffle Mashed.

Date night pasta

If you rather cook at home for Valentine’s Day, Tanji recommends her Pasta with Red Wine Ragù.

The secret to this dish is the sauce, made with an entire bottle of red wine (such as Pinot Noir or Chianti).

CLICK HERE for the recipe.

You can watch “Goodtaste with Tanji” weekend mornings on KRPC 2 at 5:30 a.m.