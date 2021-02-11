Decadent Coffee And Dessert Bar has something sweet for everyone in time for Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON – Decadent Dessert & Coffee Bar is a fast, casual coffee and dessert bar that offers a variety of espresso beverages, desserts, pastries, and gelato.

With an all day breakfast and lunch menu, they literally have something for everyone.

Owner Lamkia Dickey opened Decadent in August of 2019, and it’s a great place to go and hang out with your family and friends in a cozy environment.

Normally they have free wifi, board games and a gaming station, but those are currently closed due to Covid.

All of their items are made fresh in-house daily, including their custom cakes.

Lamika’s reason for opening the store was to bring people together in their warm environment to enjoy fresh baked goods and beverages.

Open 7 days a week, Decadent’s motto is: “Happiness is a great cup of coffee and a decadent dessert.”

Click HERE for more info on Valentine’s Day specials.