Actor John Clarence Stewart tackling tough conversations in new ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

HOUSTON – The musical numbers on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ are usually fun and light hearted, but the show also doesn’t shy away from the more serious stuff.

It’s also taken on things like relationship issues, grief, and in the latest episode – racial bias in the workplace.

According the show’s website, “When a new piece of SPRQPoint’s facial recognition tech is discovered to have a disproportionally high error rate recognizing people of color, Simon (John Clarence Stewart), the company’s spokesperson, is asked to defend the company publicly. As he makes a decision and contends with the repercussions, the lack of people of color holding leadership positions at the company is magnified and causes many of the central characters to have difficult conversations about race and identity.”

Watch as actor John Clarence Stewart, who plays ‘Simon,’ chatted with Lauren Kelly about how the show is singing a bit of a different tune in tomorrow night’s new episode.