Elevate Sunday’s big game menu with these lobster sliders

HOUSTON – Want to turn your big game viewing into a culinary touchdown for friends and family?

How about making some delicious lobster sliders!

Sugar Land’s Reynold Darthard, also known as Chef Rey, shares his quick recipe for an unforgettable night at home.

“With just a few fresh, simple ingredients and quick sautéing techniques you can bring the flavors of Maine’s seashore to your big game party,” said Chef Rey, a former executive team chef for the Houston Astros, Houston Rockets and Houston Dynamo.

“Quick sautéing involves use of a warm skillet with very little stirring and mixing to allow the lobster to remain tender and flavorful. The use of fewer ingredients also allows the sweet and delicate lobster meat itself to be the star of the party,” said the chef, who has authored multiple cookbooks and was the first-place winner of H-E-B’s 2018 Quest for Texas Best competition, with his famous cheesecake.

Chef Rey also recommends adding a couple drops of truffle oil to elevate the flavor of the sliders.

To see the complete recipe, watch the video above or continue reading below.

Signature Lobster Sliders

Chef Rey's Signature Lobster Sliders (Chef Rey Darthard)

Ingredients

• 2 cups cooked lobster meat, cut into 1/2-inch chunks (from about 4 lobster tails)

• 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil

• 1 tablespoon of shallots

• 1 tablespoon celery finely diced

• 1 tablespoon of diced red and green bell-peppers

• 1/2 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

• 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

• 1 teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning

• A couple drops of truffle oil

• 1 tablespoon of butter (Room Temperature)

• 8 soft slider rolls

Directions:

1. Heat a sautéed skillet, add butter, combine the shallots, celery, bell peppers and toss. Cook until translucent; add lobster meat, Old Bay seasoning and lemon zest, then finish with parsley. Stir well to combine and add truffle oil.

2. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Butter the rolls. Place rolls in skillet, cut side down, and toast until golden brown.

3. Place rolls on a platter and scoop about 1/4 cup of lobster mix onto the bottom halves. Cover with the top halves and serve.

If you want to see more of Chef Rey’s recipes, he started a new YouTube cooking show, Chef Rey Treasures of Food. You can watch it, here.

Chef Rey talked to Houston Life about his remarkable career working for Houston’s top sports teams, and his new YouTube project.

You can see the complete interview in the video below.

Recipe provided by Chef Reynold Darthard.