Taste of Gnome starting the weekend on a sweet note

HOUSTON – In 2012, what started as a hobby of curating and selling unique gifts and decor became a full time business, “Gnome Sweet Gnome.” The concept behind “Taste of Gnome” is that gnomes are known for creating a little spark of magic and rewarding the person with happiness - something the store has been providing to the Kingwood area for almost a decade.

In 2020, when the world went upside down, the concept for a bakery based on whimsy and fun, Taste of Gnome, was born. The bakery is based on the concept of “Gnomeology,” which is the science of applying imaginative ideas into magical creations in the form of cupcakes, cookies, cake bombs and other baked goods. Our hope is to provide a fun, positive, and whimsical experience while enjoying your treat, and a little piece of happiness.