Houston beverage directors share tasty mocktails to shake up your happy hour

HOUSTON – If you’re participating in dry January or just prefer your drinks alcohol-free, here’s something for you to try at home. Rebecca Dowda, Director of Beverage Innovation, and Kevin Barber, Director of Mixology Operations at Patrick Henry Creative Promotions, share two mocktail recipes to shake up your happy hour.

MOCKARITA

Rebecca Dowda, Director of Beverage Innovation, and Kevin Barber, Director of Mixology Operations at Patrick Henry Creative Promotions, share two mocktail recipes to shake up your happy hour. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The spirit-free version of the classic Margarita is light and refreshing with a hint of effervescence.

Ingredients:

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Agave Nectar

½ oz Fresh Orange Juice

Directions:

Shake ingredients with ice & strain over fresh ice Top with Q Club Soda Garnish with Lime Wedge & Salt Rim

DRY SPELL

This mocktail is a conversation starter with exotic passion fruit and vanilla flavors. The taste is similar to a homemade Kombucha.

Ingredients:

½ oz White Balsamic Vinegar

½ oz Passionfruit Syrup

¼ oz Vanilla Syrup

¼ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Directions:

Shake ingredients with ice & strain over fresh ice Top with Q Club Soda

To connect with Rebecca Dowda or Kevin Barber, visit the Patrick Henry Creative Promotions website.