Rooftop Cinema Club’s new ‘Drive-In At EADO’ now open

HOUSTON – Rooftop Cinema Club just recently moved to their new home in EADO, and now you can safely watch your favorite holiday movies from the comfort of your car!

‘The Drive-In At EADO’ previously occupied by Space City Shows, and now RCC keeping the fun going by showing holiday movie classics like Elf, Home Alone, A Madea Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas, National Lampoon’s, and more all month long.

All this month they have soft-open-pricing, while they continue to prepare the venue for next month’s grand opening.

Plus, Community Screenings continue every Sunday for $5 for the second screening of the night. They have already raised over $21,000 for Houston Food Bank!

Tickets are available online now at rooftopcinemaclub.com/eado. Prices range from $18-$27 depending on which night you choose.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Eric Herrera from Rooftop Cinema Club about all the fun at the new drive-in!