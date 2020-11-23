Local doctor shares tips for healthy eating during the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is all about food and gratitude, but before you splurge on that big feast, you might want to keep these tips in mind.

Dr. Sonia Singh, internist with Memorial Hermann Medical Group West University, recommends not “saving” all your calories for a big meal. Instead, “ruin your appetite” with small, healthy snacks ahead of time. Also, give your plate color with fruits and vegetables. And, if you are going to splurge – focus on your favorite dish or dessert, instead of overeating items you don’t particularly care for. Finally, take a 10-15 minute break before going back for a second serving. Your stomach needs time to tell your brain that you’re full, and when you’re eating quickly without coming up for air, you can easily miss that signal and end up overstuffed. And dessert tastes a lot better when you actually have some room for it!

