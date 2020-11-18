Sweeten up your Saturday with the Piece O’ Pie Festival

HOUSTON – There’s something that will make 2020 a little sweeter, lots and lots of pie! Three Acres created an entire event centered around pie and it’s right in time for the holidays.

Families will be able to purchase pie by the slice or the whole dish. There will be bakers from all over showcasing their best creations that you can have for Thanksgiving or just as a personal delight for yourself. There will also be boutiques, craftsmen, and other local vendors to shop from as well. The food trucks will be out for those not looking to dive into the sugar and there will also be live music from 2-4 pm.

Three Acres Food Truck Park is a local food truck park that showcases food trucks and their special dishes. Every weekend, you can find entertainment for everyone, your choice of eats, lots of shaded seating area, yard games and live music every weekend.