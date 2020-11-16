Round out your Thanksgiving menu with these holiday recipes

HOUSTON – Want a fresh take on your Thanksgiving menu this year?
If so, here’s a question for you.
What’s spicy, almost impossible to dry out and a showstopper? A Cajun roasted turkey!
We’re taking a page out of the Louisiana playbook today.
Cookbook author, mom and blogger, Leigh Ann Chatagnier with My Diary of Us is delivering a recipe we’re sure to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
EASY ROASTED CAJUN TURKEY
- STEP 1: Inject the turkey with a creole butter mixture to ensure moistness
- STEP 2: Rub the turkey down with the butter, herbs and spices
- STEP 3: Place into the oven
PRO TIP #1. Pat the turkey dry before seasoning
PRO TIP #2: Leave the turkey at room temperature for about an hour before cooking to create a more even cook time
PRO TIP #3. If the turkey starts to brown too quickly on the skin, simply cover with foil until the last hour of cook time
PRO TIP #4. Cook your turkey about 18-20 minutes per pound
PRO TIP #5. Let the turkey rest at least 20 minutes before slicing to ensure the juices stay in the meat
Now, what kind of holiday would it be without some booze?
Whether you’re sipping to celebrate or simply to quench your thirst, Leigh Ann Chatagnier shares a 4-ingredient cocktail recipe to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner.
APPLE CIDER PIMM’S CUP
- 2 oz. pimm’s cup
- 2 oz. bourbon
- 1/2 cup apple cider
- Ginger beer
- Recipe makes 2 cocktails
DIRECTIONS:
- In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients and a few ice cubes
- Shake vigorously until all is chilled well
- Pour the drink over 2 glasses filled with ice and top off with ginger beer
Enjoy! And make sure to follow Leigh Ann of Instagram for more delicious recipes!