Round out your Thanksgiving menu with these holiday recipes

HOUSTON – Want a fresh take on your Thanksgiving menu this year?

If so, here’s a question for you.

What’s spicy, almost impossible to dry out and a showstopper? A Cajun roasted turkey!

We’re taking a page out of the Louisiana playbook today.

Cookbook author, mom and blogger, Leigh Ann Chatagnier with My Diary of Us is delivering a recipe we’re sure to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

EASY ROASTED CAJUN TURKEY

Get the full recipe HERE

STEP 1: Inject the turkey with a creole butter mixture to ensure moistness

STEP 2: Rub the turkey down with the butter, herbs and spices

STEP 3: Place into the oven

PRO TIP #1. Pat the turkey dry before seasoning

PRO TIP #2: Leave the turkey at room temperature for about an hour before cooking to create a more even cook time

PRO TIP #3. If the turkey starts to brown too quickly on the skin, simply cover with foil until the last hour of cook time

PRO TIP #4. Cook your turkey about 18-20 minutes per pound

PRO TIP #5. Let the turkey rest at least 20 minutes before slicing to ensure the juices stay in the meat

Now, what kind of holiday would it be without some booze?

Whether you’re sipping to celebrate or simply to quench your thirst, Leigh Ann Chatagnier shares a 4-ingredient cocktail recipe to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner.

APPLE CIDER PIMM’S CUP

Get the full recipe HERE

2 oz. pimm’s cup

2 oz. bourbon

1/2 cup apple cider

Ginger beer

Recipe makes 2 cocktails

DIRECTIONS:

In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients and a few ice cubes

Shake vigorously until all is chilled well

Pour the drink over 2 glasses filled with ice and top off with ginger beer

Enjoy! And make sure to follow Leigh Ann of Instagram for more delicious recipes!