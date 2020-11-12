Houston singer Desz reflects on battle round win on ‘The Voice’ and shares a special message for her fans back home

HOUSTON – Houston native Desz continues to shine brightly on season 19 of “The Voice,” advancing through the competition after last night’s battle rounds.

With her stellar duet of the classic “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” originally released by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes back in 1972 and performed alongside fellow contestant and competitor Joseph Soul, Desz once again took command of the stage (for Team Kelly).

“I just feel super excited to be advancing to the next round,” Desz told Houston life on Wednesday. “It’s a surreal experience to be in the middle of a pandemic and still be able to live out your dream and showcase your talents to the world. I feel incredible right now.”

After making a splash earlier this season with her rendition of Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart,” Desz proved to the judges -- and her fans -- she isn’t afraid of tackling well-known hits that are rarely covered because of their level of difficulty.

This time though, the pressure to choose the right song was lessened.

“For this particular round, the coaches actually selected the songs for us so it was a surprise to me to get such a familiar song.”

Regardless of how the song was chosen, Desz delivered another flawless performance.

While her career has taken her far beyond Houston, Desz hasn’t forgotten her roots.

“H Town, Houston, thank you so much for your love, for your support. I can’t say it enough. I appreciate you and I love you so much.”

Desz is one of two local competitors taking on “The Voice” stage this season.

Rosenberg native, John Holiday, is also still in competition (for Team Legend) after winning his battle round.

I'm just so filled with gratitude right now, to have had the honor of singing Stevie Wonder's "Summer Soft" with Julia... Posted by John Holiday on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

“The Voice” airs on KPRC Monday and Tuesday nights at 7pm.

RELATED: Houston musician Desz wows judges on ‘The Voice’ with rendition of ‘Un-Break My Heart’

RELATED: Rosenberg native turns chairs on ‘The Voice’