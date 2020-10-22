Halloween treats and eats for a spooky spread

HOUSTON – Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her recipes for stuffed pepper pumpkins, eyeball crostinis and spider cookies.

Stuffed Pepper Pumpkins

Tanji Patton shares recipes for some Halloween treats and eats. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tanji’s stuffed pepper pumpkins are filled with rice, red beans and cheese. You can also add spicy pork sausage into your mix!

Eyeball Crostinis

These eyeball crostinis are the perfect addition to your party menu. To make them you need: crostinis, mozzarella balls and pimiento-stuffed olives.

Spider Cookies

This dessert combines everyone’s favorite - peanut butter and chocolate! These spider cookies are peanut butter cookies, topped with peanut butter cups and chocolate icing for the “legs” of the spider. Don’t forget white candies for the “eyes”!

Hosting a small party? Serve sangria wine in a punch bowl with dry ice. Be careful when handling the dry ice, and do not touch it directly!

“Goodtaste with Tanji” airs weekend mornings on KPRC 2 at 5:30 a.m.