How to help big dogs with big dreams of finding a home in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Everyone knows that everything is bigger in Texas, and dogs are no exception. Sadly, larger pups tend to spend more time in shelters and are being killed in disproportionate numbers to other shelter animals every year because they’re unable to find a home. Best Friends Animal Society Senior Program Manager Kerry McKeel shares what their organization and others can do to help.

“Best Friends Animal Society has teamed up with local Houston municipal animal shelters to launch the ‘Texas Big Dog’ campaign to coincide with National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month this October," said McKeel.

To kick off the campaign, dog lover and KPRC 2′s very own Lisa Hernandez participated in a virtual adoption event with Best Friends Animal Society to help raise awareness for this need in the Greater Houston Area.

“We’re really just trying to encourage the Houston community to step up and to specifically adopt or foster dogs that are 40 pounds and over,” said McKeel.

A major contributing factor to this issue stems from common misconceptions about large dog breeds. The “Texas Big Dog” campaign also aims to debunk some of these canine myths.

“People think that they need to have a big yard or a big space for a big dog, and that’s just simply not the case,” said McKeel. “We foster big dogs, and most of the big dogs we bring into our home are actually much more gentle and quiet than the small dogs that we have."

A tip Mckeel suggests for families looking to adopt a large dog is to take them out of the shelter environment in order to allow their true personalities to shine.

“I really encourage people to get them out and into the play yards or take them home and foster them, because oftentimes the personality you see in the shelter is not the personality you’re going to see when you get them home,” said McKeel.

McKeel shared the bios of four Texas-sized pups with even bigger hearts that are on the hunt for their forever homes.

MEET DELILAH

FEMALE | AGE: 3 | BOXER/TERRIER MIX

Often unaware of her non-lap-dog status, Delilah seeks out affection and snuggles whenever she can. Her zest for life is contagious, and she lights up her surroundings with her big smile, loving eyes and total-body tail wag. She is a very loving and silly girl who is often caught in her tutu and butterfly wings, prancing around the house.

MEET JACKSON

MALE | AGE: 2 | LAB/RETRIEVER MIX

Jackson is a very regal and loyal dog. He is a great companion, enjoys taking walks, going on adventures and simply basking in the affection and attention of his fosters! Jackson is also a big fan of joining Zoom calls and binge-watching TV with his humans.

MEET WINSTON

MALE | AGE: 2.5 | AUSTRALIAN SHEPHARD MIX

Winston had a rough start. He was suffering from a non-contagious skin condition and wasn’t able to be enjoy life to the fullest. With some TLC and patience from his Best Friends foster home, he is now a happy, loving and silly puppy! He loves sun bathing, bath time (a.k.a spa days), other dogs and being loved on!

MEET XAVIER

MALE | AGE: 2.5 | AMERICAN STAFFORDSHIRE

Xavier is a beautiful and wonderful dog. He loves other pups and is very affectionate. Xavier enjoys going on adventures with his foster mom and getting his puppicinos from the cafe while running errands in the car. He is very gentle and mostly likes to chill next to his humans on the couch.

The “Texas Big Dog” campaign takes place the entire month of October. New adopters are invited to participate in a drive-thru TAILgate event on November 1, where they can receive supplies and swag while stocks last.

For a full list of participating shelters or to connect with Kerry McKeel visit the Best Friends Animal Society website.