Get2Know KPRC 2’s Lisa Hernandez

HOUSTON – You might have seen a familiar face back on Houston airwaves this month.

Lisa Hernandez has joined the KPRC 2 family!

After taking a little break to spend some quality time with her family, she’s returned to the anchor desk as part of the KPRC 2 News Today team.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity to have a morning chair. The morning hours are ideal for me,” said Hernandez, who co-anchors the morning newscast with Owen Conflenti.

“I just feel so blessed, so blessed to be here and continue on in Houston where we plan to stay and raise a family and probably collect more dogs along the way,” said Hernandez, who has four rescue dogs at home.

Courtesy (Lisa Hernandez)

The California native revealed to Houston Life how her life is at home and how she stays fit by running.

Courtesy: (Lisa Hernandez)

“I’ve done seven marathons and three Boston marathons. The beginning was kind of rough, but you get healthy for the right reasons,” she recounted.

Courtesy: (Lisa Hernandez)

“I was extremely overweight as a child. I mean, I was the fat baby, the fat toddler. When I was twelve, I was so sick of being bullied because I was like 30 pounds heavy. My mom and I started walking together and then that turned into running every day. I did my first 10K when I was 13 and my first half marathon at 15, my first marathon at 20,” said Hernandez, who has two young daughters, Taylor and Madison.

Courtesy: (Lisa Hernandez)

“The whole family is excited for me,” said Hernandez, who wakes up every day at 1 a.m. and gets help from husband Joel to manage the daily home routine with their girls. “We make it work,” she said.

Courtesy: (Lisa Hernandez)

You can watch Hernandez on KPRC 2 News Today, weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on KPRC 2.

You can also follow Hernandez on Twitter and Instagram.

And to watch Hernandez’s complete interview, watch the video above.