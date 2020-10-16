Houston’s East End Street Fest goes virtual

HOUSTON – Houston’s East End Street Fest happens on Saturday, October 17 with a virtual event.

The three-hour virtual festival will include various Latino artists such as headliner Zenteno Spirit and their mix of jazz, Latin, funked-up fusion, and rock and roll honoring an East End legend, Norma Zenteno.

The East End Street Fest is happy to welcome Zenteno Spirit and their mix of jazz, Latin, funked-up fusion, and rock and... Posted by East End Street Fest on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Other artists include David de la Garza, a four-time Grammy award-winner, who in 1989 joined the internationally known Tejano band, La Mafia.

Also, Nick Gaitan, a working-class bassist/songwriter from Southeast Houston, joins the entertainment line-up with a mix of Tejano, country, swamp-pop, rock n' roll, and soul.

Last, Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico will showcase dance performances from all over Latin America and Texas.

🕺The East End Street Fest is back with a mix of colorful dance performances by Ambassadors International Ballet... Posted by East End Street Fest on Friday, October 2, 2020

Immediately following the virtual festival, the East End Houston Cultural District will debut a short documentary on the life, music, and legacy of Roberto and Norma Zenteno and their family.

This event is FREE for everyone to attend. All you have to do is log on to www.eastendstreetfest.com and watch from the comfort of your home.