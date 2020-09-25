Edible flowers and more at Heights Mercantile Farmers Market

HOUSTON – “It’s been deemed one of the happiest farmers markets in Houston” says Casey Barbles, founder of the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market.
They’ll be celebrating their one year anniversary this Sunday, and despite the pandemic they’re continuing to grow.
“We are up to almost 50 vendors and quite honestly, when you think of a farmers market the things that you need, the things that you want, they are here”
They’re giving an outlet to Houston’s small and micro businesses that need the opportunity to sell more during a tough economic climate.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone who continues to safely support all of the wonderful vendors at HMFM! We appreciate everyone being kind and working together. We could not be more excited for the next market which will be OUR 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY, Sunday, 27th from 9AM-1PM AT 714 Yale st. You can look forward to many new vendors, sick beats by @thedjchaney atop his radical van @thechaneymachine and a celebrity chef dunk booth benefitting @ihwsh_tx where you can try to dunk your favorite chef! You can find all upcoming dates on @heightsmercantile events page online or thru our social media sites. Vendors inquiries please email: HMfarmersmarket@gmail.com • • • • • #houstonfarmersmarkets #thingstodoinhouston #supportlocalfarms #supportsmallbusiness #houstonheights #heightshouston #ihwsh
One of the vendors you can catch this Sunday is Bee Holleran with Flora Cocina, who specializes in cocktail mixes made from edible flowers. It’s an “infuse your booze” concept, with alcohol soaking and extracting all the colors and flavors from the edible flowers to create a cocktail ready to strain over ice.
“I think it brings people a little more present. I think it’s part of a connection to nature, maybe even a nostalgic connection to your childhood. I don’t know, but it’s brings people more in the moment and I find that a beautiful experience.” says Holleran.
View this post on Instagram
It’s market day! Come out, #houston, and support local small business 🌸 Saturday 9-1 @eleanoras_market_llc in the parking of @cavatore_italian Sunday 10-2 @houstonheightsmarket I’ll have floral cocktail kits, fresh and dried edible flowers, and floral blend black tea. #edibleflowers #floracocina #eatflowersbekind #flowers #houstonmarket #houstonlocal #houstonedibleflowers #eatflowers #supportlocal #htown #htx #flores #fleurs #fleurscomestibles #floralfood #florescomestibles #cocktails #floralcocktails
Watch Courtney and Bee make cocktails from an edible flower kit in the video above.
The Heights Mercantile Farmer’s Market is 2nd and 4th Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 714 Yale Street.