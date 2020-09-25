Edible flowers and more at Heights Mercantile Farmers Market

HOUSTON – “It’s been deemed one of the happiest farmers markets in Houston” says Casey Barbles, founder of the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market.

They’ll be celebrating their one year anniversary this Sunday, and despite the pandemic they’re continuing to grow.

“We are up to almost 50 vendors and quite honestly, when you think of a farmers market the things that you need, the things that you want, they are here”

They’re giving an outlet to Houston’s small and micro businesses that need the opportunity to sell more during a tough economic climate.

One of the vendors you can catch this Sunday is Bee Holleran with Flora Cocina, who specializes in cocktail mixes made from edible flowers. It’s an “infuse your booze” concept, with alcohol soaking and extracting all the colors and flavors from the edible flowers to create a cocktail ready to strain over ice.

“I think it brings people a little more present. I think it’s part of a connection to nature, maybe even a nostalgic connection to your childhood. I don’t know, but it’s brings people more in the moment and I find that a beautiful experience.” says Holleran.

Watch Courtney and Bee make cocktails from an edible flower kit in the video above.

The Heights Mercantile Farmer’s Market is 2nd and 4th Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 714 Yale Street.