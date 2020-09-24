‘Goodtaste with Tanji’ to feature Houston restaurants, Pappy’s Café and Ritual, on new season

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Supporting local restaurants is a real passion for Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV.

Her television series, “Goodtaste with Tanji,” highlights talented chefs and popular restaurants all over the state of Texas.

This is especially important for her this year since many restaurants have been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

She’s getting ready for a new season and will feature two popular spots in Houston, Pappy’s Café and Ritual.

One of the most popular items at Pappy’s Café is their Scorpion Tails, basically a ramped-up jalapeño popper.

Tanji shares their recipe on her website.

This version features jumbo shrimp, pickled jalapenos, jack cheese and Cajun seasonings.

It can be deep-fried or baked in the oven.

Each episode of “Goodtaste with Tanji” also includes her Wine Finds.

Paintbox Pinot Grigio - $17

This box wine is the equivalent of 4 bottles of wine

Josh Cellars Prosecco - $14

“Goodtaste with Tanji” airs Saturday & Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on KPRC 2.

