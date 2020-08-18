TRAVEL THRU TAKEOUT: the broth at Pho Houston is Vietnamese magic

HOUSTON – Houston is a very diverse city with a strong Vietnamese community. Because of this, many Houstonians are familiar with Vietnamese dishes like pho which can be found in small cafes and restaurants throughout the city. Never heard of pho? It’s a magical broth that cures ailments ranging from the common cold to hangovers. In all seriousness, it’s a pho-reaking good soup that I always order when I feel under the weather.

But while I love pho, I don’t know much about it or how it’s made. We, myself and Houston Life Photographer Paul Shelton, took a trip to Pho Houston in the Copperfield neighborhood to get the 411 on pho and other staple Vietnamese dishes like bánh mì from the owner, Vu Nguyen and our mutual friend Linda Nguyen of Linda’s Tropical Fruits.

Houston Life Associate Producer Olivia Kolanek and Houston Life Photographer Paul Shelton take a trip to Pho Houston in the Copperfield neighborhood to get the 411 on pho and other staple Vietnamese dishes like bánh mì from the owner, Vu Nguyen. (KPRC)

We had a comical mix up in scheduling the shoot, as Linda had told us we’d be filming at Vu’s mom’s eatery Viva Restaurant. We laughed it off, and arrived relatively on time at Pho Houston, but I made a mental note about pho running in the family. I had actually been to Vu’s mom’s restaurant many times growing up, so I was excited to see if the apple fell close to tree. I’m happy to say it did.

According to Linda, a clear indicator of a good pho is the broth. She says to first taste the broth alone without adding hoisin, Sriracha or any other toppings. If it’s good alone, then it has her approval. I had never done that before, and I was glad for her tip. Vu’s broth didn’t need any additional flavor. It was rich, aromatic and full of complex flavors. I did end up adding some Sriracha just to help clear my sinuses.

The really special thing about Vu’s pho, and really the entire menu at Pho Houston is simple, high quality ingredients. For the pho, Vu uses only halal meat, which he preps in a traditional way. You can also taste the difference in the noodles, which were so velvety smooth, they practically melted in our mouths. I told Linda how blown away I was by the texture of the noodles, and she explained that it was probably because I had been ordering them wrong.

We have found one of the best cut of steak for our Pho Broth. Only 50 serving today Sunday August 9 only. PM us for reservation. Posted by Pho Houston Copperfield on Sunday, 9 August 2020

According to Linda, when ordering pho to go, the trick is to ask the restaurant to serve the noodles uncooked. Normally, they are pre-soaked, so they’re soft in the takeout box, but chewy by the time you eat them. She says instead to order them uncooked, and place them into the hot broth last. This will ensure optimal noodle texture. I will never order takeout pho the same way again.

While the main attraction at Pho Houston was of course the pho, I also couldn’t get enough of their bánh mì. I had planned to only eat a couple bites for the camera and save the rest for later, but I ended up wolfing down the whole sandwich. The sandwich, which is a highly popular street food in Vietnam, is served on a French baguette, typically with pork, pâté and a variety of vegetables. Vu touched on the history of bánh mì a bit, explaining that it was a product of France’s colonization of Vietnam.

I look for two things in a good bánh mì: good bread and good pâté. Pho Houston delivers on both counts, sourcing fresh bread from a French bakery and Midtown and making their own pâté in-house.

Vu keeps the menu at Pho Houston simple, opting for quality over quantity. In addition to serving high quality traditional Vietnamese food, Vu hopes to introduce more people to Vietnamese culture by featuring a rotating menu of fusion dishes. Vu wants his Vietnamese food to be approachable, and to him, the best way to bridge the gap between cultures is fusion food. So if you want to learn more about Vietnamese culture and try some great food along the way, you know where to go.

For the full interview, watch the video above. To connect with Pho Houston, visit the Pho Houston website.

