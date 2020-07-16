Looking for a stylish mask? Here are 11 Houston shops where you can find that perfect design

HOUSTON – Let’s face it, (no pun intended) masks are now the new norm and it’s going to be a while before we stop wearing them.
According to the CDC, there are many benefits of wearing cloth face coverings, including the slowdown of spreading COVID-19. In case you need other reasons why to wear a face covering, you don’t have to worry about dealing with bad breath, foul scents and for some people, wearing makeup underneath your nose.
While a majority of people are okay with the usage of face coverings, more Houstonians are beginning to express their personalities and styles with their face coverings.
From the team logos to matching blouses, there are many styles for all types of individuals. If you are still looking for that perfect design, we compiled a list of 11 local shops you can support.
Kismet Boutique

These beautiful and unique Frida masks are now available in store🌹 They come with pockets to add your own filter. Grab yours soon, limited quantities. DM to buy and ship. . . . . . #shopkismetboutiquehouston#shopsmall#maskup#houstonsmallbusinesses#instagood#safetyfirst#photooftheday#beunique#eastendhouston#eastendstrong#shoplatinx#wocowned#fridakahlo#positivevibesonly
About the Boutique: Kismet Boutique is proudly owned and operated by a lifetime resident of the East End of Houston. It offers unique locally made items, apparel and much more.
Website: kismet-boutique.square.site/
Location: 708 Telephone Road Suite B Houston, Texas 77023
Dao Chloe Dao
About the Boutique: The Dao Chloe Dao boutique has been one of Houston’s premier shops located in the Rice Village shopping district for 20 years. A full-service boutique, they offer styling, alterations on in-store purchases, and custom design. One of the top fashion destinations for locals and visitors, they offer a range of sizes ranging from 00 to 24. The boutique offers Chloe Dao’s locally made collections, as well as carefully curated merchandise that are one of a kind.
Website: chloedao.com
Phone: (713) 807-1565
Location: 6127 Kirby Drive Houston TX, 77005
Alantude
About the Brand: Houston native Alan Gonzalez starred on season 18 of “Project Runway” on Bravo. His home and love will always be in Houston. Every piece of clothing is created with creativity, eccentricity, and fun.
Website: alantude.com/shop
Location: 2000 Edwards Street Houston, TX 77007
Forth and Nomad

With the recent spikes of COVID-19, our mask supply has doubled. We currently have all colors available to purchase in-store and online. ⠀ ⠀ Don't forget to utilize the local pickup option at checkout for curbside. ⠀ ⠀ Additionally, we'll be offering free delivery within a 3 mile radius. And as always, shipping is available! #MaskUp
About the Boutique: Founded in Houston in 2017, husband and wife Andy and Morgan created Forth and Nomad as a platform for small-batch brands to share and sell their high-quality products.
Forth and Nomad is a contemporary and curated marketplace that focuses on small-batch brands and interactive experiences. They are founded on the idea that the story and people behind every product is as significant as the product itself.
Website: forthandnomad.com
Phone: (713) 814-8198
Location: 731 Yale St. Houston, TX 77007
Memorial Tailors
About the Company: Mario Duarte has been in business since 1993 servicing in Houston. They now have two locations for your convenience: Memorial City and Cypress and will have a third location in the Montrose area.
Website: memorial-tailors.square.site/
Phone: (713) 461-2230
Location: 9774 Katy Fwy Suite 350 Houston, TX 77055
4401 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
Sam & Davy
About the Shop: Sam & Davy - The POP UP is located at River Oaks. It offers high-quality Texas clothing for men and women.
Website: samanddavy.com/shop
Address: 2043 West Gray St., Houston, TX 77019
David Peck

It's chic to wear a mask and don't let anyone tell you differently. Seriously, I'm surprised when I've been out to grab something from the grocery store and I see so many people not wearing a mask. It's about protecting other people as much as it is protecting yourself. It is NOT a political statement. It's also the easiest thing that we can do (besides washing our hands all the time) to help prevent the spread of the virus to the highest risk people in our communities. Don't even get me started on the lack of social distancing... Ok, lecture over. You can go back to looking at pretty tops now.
About the Designer: David Peck is mostly known for custom, couture quality wedding and evening gowns and easy pieces that become wardrobe staples. Peck collaborates with fellow small business owners and making women feel like the best possible version of themselves. Peck makes his clothing here in Houston in his own factory that’s connected to his boutique. His work has been featured on the cover of Women’s Wear Daily and in publications such as Teen Vogue, Lucky, Marie Claire, InStyle, and People Style Watch as well as popular television shows America’s Next Top Model, Hart of Dixie, and E! News.
Website: shopdavidpeck.com
Phone: (281) 888-6391
Location: 2323 South Voss Road, #175 Houston, TX 77057
Tres Chic

Printed face masks are here and now we can finally wear these and be stylish at the same time! 😅 Origami, surfer girl, beach ladies, watercolor, and crab! We’re here 10-3pm! . . Printed Face Masks - $28 To Shop: Visit treschichouston.com or contact us in any of the ways below! Call: 713-528-8737 Text: 832-610-8838 Email: info@treschichouston.com Reply/DM/comment here! . . We’re now open! Schedule an appointment to shop in store! Don’t want to make an appointment? NO WORRIES! Just head our way any time between 10am-3pm Monday-Friday and give us a call once you arrive! We have masks available for purchase and hand sanitizer. . . Don’t want to shop in store yet? 📦That’s okay! All orders ship FREE and curbside pickup is available! 🛍
About the Boutique: Tucked away in the Upper Kirby district, Tres Chic has unique fashions at affordable prices. Run by mother-daughter duo, Susan Hancock and Elizabeth Hancock Berg, the shop has a fun family feel and has something for fashionistas of every age.
Website: treschichouston.com/
Phone: (713) 528-8737 (TRES)
Location: 3414 Eastside St.Houston, TX 77098
Space Montrose

Just added to the online store along with so many other handcrafted goods 🧡🤎🖤 . Our temporary hours are 11am-6pm in-Store. We have curbside and shipping available as well! We’ve got you covered, Houston. - - - - - #houston #montrose #texas #handmade #masks #shopsmall #handcrafted #quarantine
About the Shop: Space Montrose was founded by husband and wife team Leila and Carlos Peraza in 2010. Its mission is to bring handcrafted goods from around the US to the Houston community. They feature over 200 entrepreneurs and about 70% are Texas-based.
Website: spacemontrose.com/
Phone: (832) 649-5743
Location: 1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Magpies & Peacocks
About the Brand: Magpies & Peacocks, Inc. is the nation’s only 501(c)3 non-profit design house dedicated to the collection and sustainable reuse of post-consumer clothing, scrap textiles and accessories diverted from landfill – in order to disrupt the cycle of waste in the fashion industry and mitigate its environmental impact. They collaborate with designers and artists to create unique up-cycled products, provide a resource library of reusable material for the creative community, offer skill building and sustainability education, and incubate circular fashion innovation.
Website: magpiesandpeacocks.org/shop/
Location: 908 Live OakHouston, TX 77023
Carli’s Closet

Have you seen our face mask and headband combination? ⠀ ⠀ This is perfect for the nurse or medical professional in your life - someone who is wearing their face mask for an extended period of time. ⠀ ⠀ Headband ties in the back and has 2 buttons to hold your mask on. The buttons will vary on each headband.⠀ ⠀ Face mask is made using the CDC recommended pattern from Deaconess Hospital . ⠀ ⠀ The CDC recommends the use of handmade mask as a last resort to prevent the spread of germs. We recommend pairing these with other medically approved mask.⠀ ⠀ Due to the nature of this product they are final sale - no returns - no cancellations. Elastic size and color may vary.⠀ ⠀ Click the link in our bio to order yours today! ⠀ ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ #covid19masks #facemasks #coronavirusmasks #motherhoodjourney #homeschoollife #motherhoodunfiltered #medicalfacemasks #medicalmask #cdcapproved #motherhood #motherhoodrocks #momlifebalance #motherlylove #personalizedgifts #personalized #thatmomlife #momtribe #momtobe #mothertobe #mamatobe #nursemask #doctormasks #nurselife #doctorlife #essentialworkers #essentialbusiness #healthcareheroes #medicalmasks #quarantinequeen #clothmasks
About the Boutique: Carli’s Closet is a mama and daughter sewist team. The boutique offers handmade and customized nap mats, blankets, pillows, baby bedding and more.
Website: https://carlis-closet.com/
Phone: (855) 834-6691