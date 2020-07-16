Looking for a stylish mask? Here are 11 Houston shops where you can find that perfect design

HOUSTON – Let’s face it, (no pun intended) masks are now the new norm and it’s going to be a while before we stop wearing them.

According to the CDC, there are many benefits of wearing cloth face coverings, including the slowdown of spreading COVID-19. In case you need other reasons why to wear a face covering, you don’t have to worry about dealing with bad breath, foul scents and for some people, wearing makeup underneath your nose.

While a majority of people are okay with the usage of face coverings, more Houstonians are beginning to express their personalities and styles with their face coverings.

From the team logos to matching blouses, there are many styles for all types of individuals. If you are still looking for that perfect design, we compiled a list of 11 local shops you can support.

Kismet Boutique

About the Boutique: Kismet Boutique is proudly owned and operated by a lifetime resident of the East End of Houston. It offers unique locally made items, apparel and much more.

Website: kismet-boutique.square.site/

Location: 708 Telephone Road Suite B Houston, Texas 77023

Dao Chloe Dao

About the Boutique: The Dao Chloe Dao boutique has been one of Houston’s premier shops located in the Rice Village shopping district for 20 years. A full-service boutique, they offer styling, alterations on in-store purchases, and custom design. One of the top fashion destinations for locals and visitors, they offer a range of sizes ranging from 00 to 24. The boutique offers Chloe Dao’s locally made collections, as well as carefully curated merchandise that are one of a kind.

Website: chloedao.com

Phone: (713) 807-1565

Location: 6127 Kirby Drive Houston TX, 77005

Alantude

About the Brand: Houston native Alan Gonzalez starred on season 18 of “Project Runway” on Bravo. His home and love will always be in Houston. Every piece of clothing is created with creativity, eccentricity, and fun.

Website: alantude.com/shop

Location: 2000 Edwards Street Houston, TX 77007

Forth and Nomad

About the Boutique: Founded in Houston in 2017, husband and wife Andy and Morgan created Forth and Nomad as a platform for small-batch brands to share and sell their high-quality products.

Forth and Nomad is a contemporary and curated marketplace that focuses on small-batch brands and interactive experiences. They are founded on the idea that the story and people behind every product is as significant as the product itself.

Website: forthandnomad.com

Phone: (713) 814-8198

Location: 731 Yale St. Houston, TX 77007

Memorial Tailors

About the Company: Mario Duarte has been in business since 1993 servicing in Houston. They now have two locations for your convenience: Memorial City and Cypress and will have a third location in the Montrose area.

Website: memorial-tailors.square.site/

Phone: (713) 461-2230

Location: 9774 Katy Fwy Suite 350 Houston, TX 77055

4401 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006

Sam & Davy

About the Shop: Sam & Davy - The POP UP is located at River Oaks. It offers high-quality Texas clothing for men and women.

Website: samanddavy.com/shop

Address: 2043 West Gray St., Houston, TX 77019

David Peck

About the Designer: David Peck is mostly known for custom, couture quality wedding and evening gowns and easy pieces that become wardrobe staples. Peck collaborates with fellow small business owners and making women feel like the best possible version of themselves. Peck makes his clothing here in Houston in his own factory that’s connected to his boutique. His work has been featured on the cover of Women’s Wear Daily and in publications such as Teen Vogue, Lucky, Marie Claire, InStyle, and People Style Watch as well as popular television shows America’s Next Top Model, Hart of Dixie, and E! News.

Website: shopdavidpeck.com

Phone: (281) 888-6391

Location: 2323 South Voss Road, #175 Houston, TX 77057

Tres Chic

About the Boutique: Tucked away in the Upper Kirby district, Tres Chic has unique fashions at affordable prices. Run by mother-daughter duo, Susan Hancock and Elizabeth Hancock Berg, the shop has a fun family feel and has something for fashionistas of every age.

Website: treschichouston.com/

Phone: (713) 528-8737 (TRES)

Location: 3414 Eastside St.Houston, TX 77098

Space Montrose

About the Shop: Space Montrose was founded by husband and wife team Leila and Carlos Peraza in 2010. Its mission is to bring handcrafted goods from around the US to the Houston community. They feature over 200 entrepreneurs and about 70% are Texas-based.

Website: spacemontrose.com/

Phone: (832) 649-5743

Location: 1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Magpies & Peacocks

About the Brand: Magpies & Peacocks, Inc. is the nation’s only 501(c)3 non-profit design house dedicated to the collection and sustainable reuse of post-consumer clothing, scrap textiles and accessories diverted from landfill – in order to disrupt the cycle of waste in the fashion industry and mitigate its environmental impact. They collaborate with designers and artists to create unique up-cycled products, provide a resource library of reusable material for the creative community, offer skill building and sustainability education, and incubate circular fashion innovation.

Website: magpiesandpeacocks.org/shop/

Location: 908 Live OakHouston, TX 77023

Carli’s Closet

About the Boutique: Carli’s Closet is a mama and daughter sewist team. The boutique offers handmade and customized nap mats, blankets, pillows, baby bedding and more.

Website: https://carlis-closet.com/

Phone: (855) 834-6691

Stay safe, but make it fashionable