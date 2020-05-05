Houston designer Alan Gonzalez is using his talent for fashion to help seniors in need

HOUSTON – When Houston designer Alan González stopped by our studio in January to show us his latest collection, he had no idea face masks would be one of the most sought-after items in 2020.

He's now making those masks with a new purpose and he shared with Houston Life details on these special designs.

González, who achieved national recognition after being part of the 18th season of Bravo’s competition series “Project Runway,” flew back from New York to be with his family in Houston during the pandemic, and started making masks at home with his mom.

“It’s been rough.” Our new mask collection now available. Inspired by the five stages of grief, each design helps you show what you feelin inside. What stage are you on during this global pandemic? pic.twitter.com/48yPF70dx1 — Alan Gonzalez (@Alantude) April 24, 2020

“It started with just her and I making about a hundred, then the number grew. We did two hundred and now we’ve grown and we’re making about two thousand masks a week. So, we’ve been able to bring in a whole team to help out Alantude and get those masks out there for people,” said González, who is giving 100% of proceeds for these face masks to Meal on Wheels, a nonprofit that provides home-delivered meals to disable adults over 60 in the Houston and Galveston areas.

The masks are $15 each and the designs are limited edition.

“Everyone wants to help out, everyone wants to stay stylish and safe. This pandemic, if all goes well, it will go away, but fashion will always stay. I say, make it fashion,” said González, who has raised more than $4,000 to provide food for senior residents.

“We’re continuously growing, the numbers are going to grow and I’m excited that that was the talent that I was able to share and that’s how I can help the community right now. Meals on Wheels is giving meals to elderly who can’t leave their house, and especially during this pandemic, that’s what we want, we want everyone staying home, staying safe,” he said.

To see González’s complete video, watch the video above.

To catch a glimpse of his talents as a designer with his clothing line Alantude, see below a clip of González’s appearance on Houston Life earlier this year.

To purchase González’s face mask, click here.