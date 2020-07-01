Nakitta Foxx on her emotional experience singing at George Floyd’s funeral

HOUSTON – Nakitta Foxx’s powerful performance at George Floyd’s funeral service last month was a moving moment for people watching around the world.

The gospel singer, who calls Houston home, shared with Houston Life how she felt performing a rendition of “We Offer Praise” at this soul-stirring event.

Nakkita Foxx at George Floyd's funeral (Nakitta Foxx)

“It was absolutely amazing, I had the opportunity to choose the song that I sang on that day, and just being the worshiper that I am, I chose to reflect back to give glory to God, even with the situation and the reason for us being there. It was still reason for us to give God glory, just for his life and what’s happened since his death, said Foxx, who’s also director of praise and worship at The Fountain of Praise church.

For the artist, the standout moment of the funeral service was seeing Floyd being carried out on a gold casket.

“Just knowing and hearing a little bit of his background and where we came from. God can use anybody, no matter where you’re from, your color, your social status. That was just a moment that was like ‘wow.’ This guy that was not known, he’s known,‘” Foxx reflected.

After her appearance on the funeral service, Foxx has been receiving messages of support from all over the globe, and her 2011 album Let Us Worship even reached the top 15 gospel albums on iTunes.

Let Us Worship (Nakitta Foxx)

“It’s amazing how music transcends,” she said. “I recorded this album in 2011, so I was like ‘wow, this is crazy.' Awesome but crazy,‘” said Foxx, who has shared the stage with artists such as Kim Burrell, Natalie Cole, Yolanda Adams, and sings with Kurt Carr and the Kurt Carr singers.

To see Foxx’s complete interview, watch the video above.

And if you want to hear of Foxx’s performance on George Floyd’s funeral , watch the clip below.

To connect with Foxx, you can click here.