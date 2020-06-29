Houston’s Craft Burger owner leaves the grill for a lesson in mom’s banana pudding

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for the perfect cool and creamy dessert for summer, you’re in luck. Former contestant on Food Network’s “Chopped” and current owner of Finn Hall’s Craft Burger Shannen Tune is taking a brief break from the grill to share his family’s famous recipe for banana pudding with a little help from his mom, Kay Tune.

Craft Burger owner Shannen Tune takes a brief break from the grill for a lesson in the family's banana pudding recipe with a little help from his mom, Kay Tune. (KPRC)

“Most people cheat,” says Shannen. “They use a banana instant pudding mix.”

As Shannen says this, Kay shakes her head in disapproval in the background.

“Mine is best,” says Kay.

Though the recipe is a cherished family favorite passed down from Kay’s mother to her and now to her son Shannen, there is a funny fact that applies to many members of the family that some may find surprising.

“I think this goes for all of us in our house - we don’t like bananas,” said Shannen. “But we love banana pudding.”

While assembling the paper thin banana slices, Kay nods in agreement.

“It’s not about the bananas. It’s just the flavor,” says Kay.

Whether you’re a fan of the fruit or not, you’re sure to go bananas for this pudding. Try the recipe below. For the full interview, watch the video above.

BANANA PUDDING

Ingredients:

1.5 cups of granulated sugar

1/3 c all-purpose flour

2 cans of evaporated milk (12 oz.)

3 eggs

2 boxes of Nilla Wafers

2 - 3 ripe bananas

1/2 stick butter

1 tbsp. of vanilla extract

Directions:

Fill a large pan halfway with hot water and place on medium heat to create water bath In a separate saucepan, combine sugar, flour and evaporated milk Whisk over saucepan mixture over medium heat In a large mixing bowl, crack 3 eggs and stir Pour a small amount of sauce pan mixture into mixing bowl with eggs and stir Pour egg mixture into saucepan and whisk until combined Place saucepan in water bath and whisk continuously for 14 - 20 min. until it thickens Add water to water bath as needed Once mixture thickens, add butter and vanilla; whisk until combined Remove mixture from heat and let chill for 20 min. In a baking dish, place an even layer of Nilla Wafers, with the flat side facing up Place a second even layer of thinly sliced bananas Place a third even layer of Nilla Wafers, the the round side facing up Place a fourth even layer of thinly slice bananas Repeat steps 11 - 14 until it reaches 1/4 in. from top of baking dish Pour pudding mixture over cookies and chill overnight Serve & enjoy!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Shannen and the Craft Burger team have been giving back to the community in a big way. They’ve teamed up with other Finn Hall restaurants to help feed hard working medical professionals through the campaign Finn Hall Feeds the Frontlines. So far, they have provided 1,400 meals to healthcare workers.

To learn more about the campaign, visit the Finn Hall website here. You can also connect with Shannen here.

