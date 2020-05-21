Cooking with parents: KPRC team member makes an Indian dish with her dad
HOUSTON – If you’ve been searching for a new recipe we’ve got a good one for you. It’s a quick and easy Indian dish called Chivda Matar that’s sure to spice up your cooking game. KPRC Multimedia Sales Planner Niharika Vishwakarma tried her hand at the recipe with a little help from her dad, Rajesh Vishwakarma.
“I know I like it for breakfast,” said Niharika. “A little spicy in the morning gets your metabolism going.”
Chivda Matar is largely comprised of peas, a flat rice known as farsaan and chutney. It’s commonly served in northern India during the winter months, as peas were more readily available that time of year. Luckily, now it can be enjoyed all year long. Rajesh recalls memories of eating the dish in his childhood.
“My mom used to make this always when I went for something important - some auspicious thing,” said Rajesh.
He also explains that though this is Niharika’s first time preparing the dish, she’s a very skilled cook with many Indian recipes in her repetoire.
“I started teaching Niharika cooking when she was eight years old, and she has learned a lot of dishes,” said Rajesh. “The taste is excellent.”
Niharika recalls going off to college and trying to find the ingredients to cook for herself. She remembers it being very difficult without her masala dabba, a spice container used often in Indian culture that contains individual cups of various spices and seasonings.
“I was just like scouring all the Indian markets all around just to find little individual packets just to live,” said Niharika. “Finally, my parents came to the rescue and saved me from bland food.”
For the full interview, watch the video above. If you’re ready to cook bland food to the curb too, try the recipe below.
CHIVDA MATAR
Ingredients:
- 1 c. of water
- 2 c. peas frozen and thawed
- 2 c. poha (puffed rice)
- 1/4 tsp. Hing (Asephoetida)
- 1/2 tsp. cumin seeds (Jeera)
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. turmeric
- 1 tbsp. cumin-coriander powder
- 1/4 tsp. garam masala
- Salt to taste
- 1/2 bunch of cilantro
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 in. ginger root
- 2 serrano peppers (add more for additional spice)
- 1/2 c. finely chopped onions (optional for garnish)
- Farsaan (optional for garnish)
Directions:
- For the chutney, blend together cilantro, garlic, ginger and serrano peppers to a smooth paste and set aside
- Heat oil in a pan on medium heat
- Add Hing (Asephoetida)
- Add cumin seeds (Jeera). Wait for seeds to start sizzling and popping
- Add turmeric, cumin-coriander powder and garam masala into pan and stir for about 30 seconds
- Add the chutney and salt to this and cook for 4 - 5 minutes until fragrant
- Add the peas, mixing in completely. Cook for 1-2 minutes
- Add water and poha (puffed rice)
- Let soak until mixture is dry
- Garnish to preference
- Serve and enjoy!
