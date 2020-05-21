Cooking with parents: KPRC team member makes an Indian dish with her dad

HOUSTON – If you’ve been searching for a new recipe we’ve got a good one for you. It’s a quick and easy Indian dish called Chivda Matar that’s sure to spice up your cooking game. KPRC Multimedia Sales Planner Niharika Vishwakarma tried her hand at the recipe with a little help from her dad, Rajesh Vishwakarma.

“I know I like it for breakfast,” said Niharika. “A little spicy in the morning gets your metabolism going.”

KPRC Multimedia Sales Planner, Niharika Vishwakarma, shares insight into family through Indian food. (KPRC)

Chivda Matar is largely comprised of peas, a flat rice known as farsaan and chutney. It’s commonly served in northern India during the winter months, as peas were more readily available that time of year. Luckily, now it can be enjoyed all year long. Rajesh recalls memories of eating the dish in his childhood.

“My mom used to make this always when I went for something important - some auspicious thing,” said Rajesh.

He also explains that though this is Niharika’s first time preparing the dish, she’s a very skilled cook with many Indian recipes in her repetoire.

“I started teaching Niharika cooking when she was eight years old, and she has learned a lot of dishes,” said Rajesh. “The taste is excellent.”

Niharika recalls going off to college and trying to find the ingredients to cook for herself. She remembers it being very difficult without her masala dabba, a spice container used often in Indian culture that contains individual cups of various spices and seasonings.

“I was just like scouring all the Indian markets all around just to find little individual packets just to live,” said Niharika. “Finally, my parents came to the rescue and saved me from bland food.”

For the full interview, watch the video above. If you’re ready to cook bland food to the curb too, try the recipe below.

CHIVDA MATAR

Ingredients:

1 c. of water

2 c. peas frozen and thawed

2 c. poha (puffed rice)

1/4 tsp. Hing (Asephoetida)

1/2 tsp. cumin seeds (Jeera)

2 tbsp. olive oil

1/4 tsp. turmeric

1 tbsp. cumin-coriander powder

1/4 tsp. garam masala

Salt to taste

1/2 bunch of cilantro

2 cloves of garlic

1 in. ginger root

2 serrano peppers (add more for additional spice)

1/2 c. finely chopped onions (optional for garnish)

Farsaan (optional for garnish)

Directions: