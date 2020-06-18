Brunch, lunch and dinner: 7 Houston area spots to treat dad this Father’s Day

HOUSTON – Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re still figuring out what to get dad this year, nothing says “I love you” like food. This Father’s Day might feel a bit different, but it doesn’t mean you can’t spend the day with dad and treat him to a delicious meal.
Related: Here are 9 Houston shops your dad will love!
Whether you’re dining in or still practicing social distancing, these Houston area restaurants offer a variety of options for you and your family. Here are 7 Houston area spots we found that your dad will enjoy.
Tapped DraftHouse & Kitchen
About: Tapped DraftHouse and Kitchen will be hosting a Father’s Day Brunch at both locations. The brunch menu includes chicken & waffle sliders, french toast, breakfast tacos, roasted red potatoes and fresh fruit cups. The restaurant will also be offering 15% off growler and crowler fills all day. Reservations are not required, but are highly recommended!
Brunch: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Two Locations:
20444 Kuykendahl Rd. Suite D., Spring, TX 77379
525 Woodland Square Blvd Suite 100, Conroe, TX 77384
Phone: (281)719-0360
More Information: tappedus.com
The Butler House
Posted by The Butler House on Monday, June 15, 2020
About: The Butler House is hosting a Father’s Day buffet brunch on Sunday, June 21. The event includes a prime rib carving station, omelet stations and more. It will also be hosting a card-making station for the kids. Adults are $40 and children $15. The Butler is still taking reservations until it meets its allotted capacity. The staff that will be going back and forth to the buffet tables, with other staff members that will be serving the food, as a way of making sure that guests and staff stay safe.
Location: 23931 Gosling Rd, Spring, Texas 77389
Phone: (281) 651-2185
More Information: thebutlerhouse.net/
Backstreet Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Father's Day is just around the corner - have you made plans yet? We will be serving a special Southern Comfort Brunch menu, dine-in or to-go! Reserve your table at 713-521-2239 or online at www.backstreetcafe.net, or schedule a time for your Dad's Day pick-up! https://www.backstreetcafe.net/event/fathers-day-brunch/ #backstreetcafe #backstreetcafehouston #houston #riveroaks #houstoneats #hugoortega #jamesbeard #houstonlandmark #gulfcoastcuisine #hou #htx #curbsidepickup #dinein #glutenfree #brunch #fathersday
About: Backstreet Cafe will be serving a special Southern Comfort Brunch menu to dine-in or to-go. Dishes include pimento cheese biscuits, pan-seared snapper, double-cut pork chop, soft shell crab and so much more. You can reserve your table by calling the restaurant or online.
Brunch: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: 1103 S. Sheperd Dr., Houston, TX 77019
Phone: (713) 521-2239
More Information: backstreetcafe.net/event/
State Fare Kitchen & Bar
About: State Fare Kitchen & Bar will be hosting a Sunday brunch for dad. The menu will be featuring a Brunch Surf & Turf special for $24, which includes a southern fried lobster tail and fried chicken over waffles, served with spicy honey maple syrup. You can dine in or get a to-go order. Reservations are suggested.
Location: 947 Gessner, Houston, TX 77024
Phone: (832) 831-0950
More Information: statefaretx.com/
Rainbow Lodge
About: Celebrate Father’s Day at home. Rainbow Lodge is offering hand-cut raw meats to go, ready for the grill. Meat options include bison tenderloin filets, 44 Farm beef tenderloin fillet, elk chops and so much more. It is also offering Father’s Day take-out meals for two with a variety of courses. Rainbow Lodge will also be featuring a Father’ Day brunch menu on Sunday, June 21.
Brunch: 10:30am to 3:00pm
Address: 2011 Ella Blvd Houston, TX 77008
Phone: (713) 861-8666
More Information: rainbow-lodge.com/
Fajitas A Go Go
View this post on Instagram
Our Father’s Day Grill Pack has all of the ingredients to make our signature fajitas at home with Dad. Each order ($100) feeds 4-6 people and comes with a copy of #serialgriller by @mattrmoore. The Grill Pack includes 2 lbs of raw angus sirloin flap steak, 1 lb of shrimp and 1 lb of our signature boar sausage, all with cooking instructions. Plus: Go Go Seasoning, chips & queso, guacamole, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, flour tortillas and 1 liter of Margarita Agave Mix. Call in for delivery or pickup this Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21. #fajitasagogo
About: Fajitas A Go Go is featuring a Father’s Day Grill Pack that has all of the ingredients to make its signature fajitas at home. Each order feeds four to six people and comes with a copy of Matt Moore’s hardcover book “Serial Griller”. The Grill Pack includes 2 lbs of raw Angus sirloin flap steak, 1 lb of shrimp and 1 lb of its signature boar sausage, all with cooking instructions. The pack also includes Go Go seasoning, chips & queso, guacamole, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, flour tortillas and 1 liter of Margarita Agave Mix.
Location: 5404 Kirby DriveHouston, TX 77005
Phone: (713) 661-0501
More Information: fajitasagogo.com/
Taste of Texas
View this post on Instagram
Our Signature Father’s Day Package makes an unforgettable gift for Dad! Plus it ships FREE to most of the USA. Order by Wednesday 6/17 This #gourmet gift box features two 16 ounce Taste of Texas Certified Angus Beef® Ribeyes and two 10 ounce Taste of Texas Certified Angus Beef® Complete Trim Center Cut filets––aged 40+ days and trimmed and ready for the #grill! #tasteoftexas #fathersday #love #dad #gift #steaks #knives #thebest #freeshipping
About: Taste of Texas is featuring a signature Father’s Day package for dad. This gourmet gift box features two 16 ounce Taste of Texas Certified Angus Beef® Ribeyes and two 10 ounce Taste of Texas Certified Angus Beef® Complete Trim Center Cut filets, aged 40 days, trimmed and ready for the grill. In addition, the package includes four high carbon, Taste of Texas stainless steel steak knives, a Taste of Texas cloth grilling apron, herb garlic butter, its famous signature steak seasoning and a gourmet grilling guide. Packages are still available for pickup anytime.
Location: 10505 Katy Freeway, Houston TX 77024
Phone: (713)932-6901
More Information: tasteoftexas.com/dad/