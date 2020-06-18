Brunch, lunch and dinner: 7 Houston area spots to treat dad this Father’s Day

HOUSTON – Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re still figuring out what to get dad this year, nothing says “I love you” like food. This Father’s Day might feel a bit different, but it doesn’t mean you can’t spend the day with dad and treat him to a delicious meal.

Related: Here are 9 Houston shops your dad will love!

Whether you’re dining in or still practicing social distancing, these Houston area restaurants offer a variety of options for you and your family. Here are 7 Houston area spots we found that your dad will enjoy.

Tapped DraftHouse & Kitchen

About: Tapped DraftHouse and Kitchen will be hosting a Father’s Day Brunch at both locations. The brunch menu includes chicken & waffle sliders, french toast, breakfast tacos, roasted red potatoes and fresh fruit cups. The restaurant will also be offering 15% off growler and crowler fills all day. Reservations are not required, but are highly recommended!

Brunch: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Two Locations:

20444 Kuykendahl Rd. Suite D., Spring, TX 77379

525 Woodland Square Blvd Suite 100, Conroe, TX 77384

Phone: (281)719-0360

More Information: tappedus.com

The Butler House

About: The Butler House is hosting a Father’s Day buffet brunch on Sunday, June 21. The event includes a prime rib carving station, omelet stations and more. It will also be hosting a card-making station for the kids. Adults are $40 and children $15. The Butler is still taking reservations until it meets its allotted capacity. The staff that will be going back and forth to the buffet tables, with other staff members that will be serving the food, as a way of making sure that guests and staff stay safe.

Location: 23931 Gosling Rd, Spring, Texas 77389

Phone: (281) 651-2185

More Information: thebutlerhouse.net/

Backstreet Cafe

About: Backstreet Cafe will be serving a special Southern Comfort Brunch menu to dine-in or to-go. Dishes include pimento cheese biscuits, pan-seared snapper, double-cut pork chop, soft shell crab and so much more. You can reserve your table by calling the restaurant or online.

Brunch: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location: 1103 S. Sheperd Dr., Houston, TX 77019

Phone: (713) 521-2239

More Information: backstreetcafe.net/event/

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Brunch Surf & Turf special from State Fare Kitchen & Bar. (Justin Yoakum)

About: State Fare Kitchen & Bar will be hosting a Sunday brunch for dad. The menu will be featuring a Brunch Surf & Turf special for $24, which includes a southern fried lobster tail and fried chicken over waffles, served with spicy honey maple syrup. You can dine in or get a to-go order. Reservations are suggested.

Location: 947 Gessner, Houston, TX 77024

Phone: (832) 831-0950

More Information: statefaretx.com/

Rainbow Lodge

About: Celebrate Father’s Day at home. Rainbow Lodge is offering hand-cut raw meats to go, ready for the grill. Meat options include bison tenderloin filets, 44 Farm beef tenderloin fillet, elk chops and so much more. It is also offering Father’s Day take-out meals for two with a variety of courses. Rainbow Lodge will also be featuring a Father’ Day brunch menu on Sunday, June 21.

Brunch: 10:30am to 3:00pm

Address: 2011 Ella Blvd Houston, TX 77008

Phone: (713) 861-8666

More Information: rainbow-lodge.com/

Fajitas A Go Go

About: Fajitas A Go Go is featuring a Father’s Day Grill Pack that has all of the ingredients to make its signature fajitas at home. Each order feeds four to six people and comes with a copy of Matt Moore’s hardcover book “Serial Griller”. The Grill Pack includes 2 lbs of raw Angus sirloin flap steak, 1 lb of shrimp and 1 lb of its signature boar sausage, all with cooking instructions. The pack also includes Go Go seasoning, chips & queso, guacamole, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, flour tortillas and 1 liter of Margarita Agave Mix.

Location: 5404 Kirby DriveHouston, TX 77005

Phone: (713) 661-0501

More Information: fajitasagogo.com/

Taste of Texas

About: Taste of Texas is featuring a signature Father’s Day package for dad. This gourmet gift box features two 16 ounce Taste of Texas Certified Angus Beef® Ribeyes and two 10 ounce Taste of Texas Certified Angus Beef® Complete Trim Center Cut filets, aged 40 days, trimmed and ready for the grill. In addition, the package includes four high carbon, Taste of Texas stainless steel steak knives, a Taste of Texas cloth grilling apron, herb garlic butter, its famous signature steak seasoning and a gourmet grilling guide. Packages are still available for pickup anytime.

Location: 10505 Katy Freeway, Houston TX 77024

Phone: (713)932-6901

More Information: tasteoftexas.com/dad/

Dads after brunch