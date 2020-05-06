Need some fresh air? Here are 7 outdoor activities to do in the Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – From tennis to kayaking, there are plenty of things to do in the Woodlands. As the State of Texas plans to re-open businesses with phase one, the Woodlands Township is also lifting its ban on facilities and allowing residents to revisit parks. While there are nearly 220 miles of hike and bike pathways, we found seven activities you can do outdoors safely.

Play a Tennis Match

Sawmill Park

Visitor Review: “Very nice park with 5 tennis courts, a baseball field, trails, splash pad, lap pool, and even a climbing wall from the pool.” - Candace

Address: 2200 Millpark Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380

More Information

Get Lost in Nature

Montgomery County Preserve

Park Review: “I love this preserve because it has a lot of scenery that helps you to relax and get out of the city.” -Jorge

Address: 1118 Pruitt Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77380

More Information

Go Fishing

Southshore Park

Visitor Review: “Not your typical park, access is by bike or foot. A very well maintained park, great place to kick back or go fishing.” - Gerry

Address: 3030 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands, TX 77381

More Information

Ride a Bike

Northshore Park

Guest Review: “Lake-side grills and picnic tables and benches. Easily accessed by adjoining bike trails that wind all through the Woodlands Must go!” -Kenneth

Address: 2505 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77381

Play some Disc Golf

Terramont Park

Player Review: “Moderately challenging disc golf course, there are really big hills that make some of the shots super interesting. Well maintained trails, but there is a lot of foot traffic from families walking around the park so you need to make sure your lane is clear before you throw.” -Doug

Address: 8500 Terramont Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77382

More Information

Go for a Jog

Windvale Park

Jogger Review: “Windvale is a nice walking and jogging trail. It goes in a circle around a water basin where you can see various birds.” -Connie

Address: 7600 E. Windvale Cir.The Woodlands, TX 77382

More Information:

Rent a Kayak

Riva Row Boat House

Guest Review: “Love coming here to rent kayaks. Lake Woodlands is an excellent place to go kayaking. Rentals rates are cheap at Riva Row and the staff is very helpful.” -T. S.

Address: 2101 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Phone: (281) 210-3965

You must make a reservation prior to visiting Riva Row Boat House. You can visit their website here for more information.

The Township reminds residents to continue to observe safe social distancing and hygiene practices. Visitors are encouraged to cover faces whenever possible, wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer when out, avoid touching the face and observe a 6-foot distance from anyone who is not a member of your household.

For more information, please visit www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov.

Us when we have the whole park to ourself