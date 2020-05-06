Need some fresh air? Here are 7 outdoor activities to do in the Woodlands
Don’t forget to continue practicing safe social distancing
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – From tennis to kayaking, there are plenty of things to do in the Woodlands. As the State of Texas plans to re-open businesses with phase one, the Woodlands Township is also lifting its ban on facilities and allowing residents to revisit parks. While there are nearly 220 miles of hike and bike pathways, we found seven activities you can do outdoors safely.
Play a Tennis Match
Sawmill Park
Visitor Review: “Very nice park with 5 tennis courts, a baseball field, trails, splash pad, lap pool, and even a climbing wall from the pool.” - Candace
Address: 2200 Millpark Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380
Get Lost in Nature
Montgomery County Preserve
Park Review: “I love this preserve because it has a lot of scenery that helps you to relax and get out of the city.” -Jorge
Address: 1118 Pruitt Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Go Fishing
Southshore Park
Visitor Review: “Not your typical park, access is by bike or foot. A very well maintained park, great place to kick back or go fishing.” - Gerry
Address: 3030 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Ride a Bike
Northshore Park
Guest Review: “Lake-side grills and picnic tables and benches. Easily accessed by adjoining bike trails that wind all through the Woodlands Must go!” -Kenneth
Address: 2505 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77381
Play some Disc Golf
Terramont Park
Player Review: “Moderately challenging disc golf course, there are really big hills that make some of the shots super interesting. Well maintained trails, but there is a lot of foot traffic from families walking around the park so you need to make sure your lane is clear before you throw.” -Doug
Address: 8500 Terramont Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77382
Go for a Jog
Windvale Park
Jogger Review: “Windvale is a nice walking and jogging trail. It goes in a circle around a water basin where you can see various birds.” -Connie
Address: 7600 E. Windvale Cir.The Woodlands, TX 77382
Rent a Kayak
Riva Row Boat House
The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to open Riva Row Boat House for rentals of kayaks and swan boats. Reservations will be required, and staff is working to enhance the sanitizing procedures in place before opening. An opening date of Wednesday, May 6, 2020, is tentatively scheduled. More information will be forthcoming regarding exact opening procedures and a reservation system. Read more about the status of Township amenities and recreational areas. Link in bio.
Guest Review: “Love coming here to rent kayaks. Lake Woodlands is an excellent place to go kayaking. Rentals rates are cheap at Riva Row and the staff is very helpful.” -T. S.
Address: 2101 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Phone: (281) 210-3965
You must make a reservation prior to visiting Riva Row Boat House. You can visit their website here for more information.
The Township reminds residents to continue to observe safe social distancing and hygiene practices. Visitors are encouraged to cover faces whenever possible, wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer when out, avoid touching the face and observe a 6-foot distance from anyone who is not a member of your household.
For more information, please visit www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov.
