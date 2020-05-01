Fajitas and margaritas! Houston’s Studewood Cantine offers daily specials including a 2 for $20 meal deal

HOUSTON – In October 2019, Studewood Cantine opened its doors in the Houston Heights neighborhood. The Tex-Mex cantine located at 1111 Studewood Street was filled with crowds of fans cheering with their cold cervezas and house-made margaritas as the Houston Astros competed in the World Series.

“It was very busy right off the bat,” said Rachel Davis, owner of Studewood Cantine. Davis said it was good timing for the restaurant when they opened.

However, Davis would never have expected the business to change rapidly in less than five months, closing its doors for dining and operating to-go only.

Despite the changes COVID-19 has caused to many restaurants across the country, Studewood Cantine found hope and relief.

“Switching to to-go, there has been an initial boost in business,” said Davis.

As the spread of the disease continued to grow, Davis noticed how the economy was affected and started adding value menu items to help those who were impacted financially. She said she saw people struggling with budgets and not earning paychecks, and so began offering daily weekday meals, providing good Tex-Mex at a great price.

Daily Deals

Monday’s special includes a $20 Happy Hour Fajitas for two including 3/4 lb. beef & chicken fajitas on a bed of grilled onions, served with rice and beans. Of course, you can’t forget about the margaritas. Half gallons are available for $20.

Tuesday’s special is all about Taco Tuesday. The special features a $40 dollar taco pack including 1 lb. chicken fajita, 1 lb. beef fajita, 1 lb. rice,1 lb. beans,1 lb. tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheddar and pico. This is the cantine’s best value and can feed a family of five or six.

Wednesday’s special includes a free kids meal with the purchase of a regular meal.

Finally, Thursday is an all-day happy hour, featuring a variety of food items and margaritas specials.

“We’ve been so supported by clientele and tons of new faces that come every week," said Davis. "There are people that come every Friday night for their fajitas and margaritas.”

The Studewood Cantine reopened on Friday, May 1. Reservations are required as the restaurant can only allow 25% of its capacity. The restaurant will offer a limited menu and limited seating.

To go and curbside orders are still available. You can visit the restaurant at 1111 Studewood Street or visit its website here.

