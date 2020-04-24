FREE kids’ meals? Crawfish and daiquiris happy hour? Houston’s Lotus Seafood has the whole family covered
PEARLAND, Texas – With more than 127,000 followers on Instagram, Lotus Seafood knows how to satisfy your tastebuds with its images.
Known for its specialty sauces, Louisiana style Po-boys, Asian noodles, fried rice and a variety of chicken wings, customers cannot stop raving about this seafood hot spot.
However, it’s not just its delicious entrees, sauces and daiquiris that have captured the attention of many Houstonians. The restaurant’s name has spread across our community through its generous contribution -- helping those in need.
Within the past three weeks, all four of Lotus Seafood’s locations have proudly served 200 free kids meals every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Derrick Wilkerson, manager of the Pearland location, said it’s been rewarding to see how many families have participated and been helped.
Wilkerson, a father of three, understands how difficult times are right now, especially with children being out of school. “These people are like our heartbeat,” said Wilkerson. “It keeps us going.”
According to Wilkerson, all 200 plates are distributed at each location, and no extra plates are left behind.
“However we can help them out - we are all from Houston,” said Wilkerson.
The meals include popcorn shrimp, chicken nuggets and fish nuggets, all served with french fries.
View this post on Instagram
Given the current circumstances that we are dealing with in the world today, we would love to help! We will be giving away 200 kids lunches from EACH Lotus Seafood location for those who have been affected. We understand that right now more than ever, we all need to come together to aid our community. The schedule will be as followed: Monday - Fish Nuggets (6) Tuesday - Popcorn Shrimp Wednesday - Chicken Nuggets (6) *All meals will be served with french fries and a slice of bread NO purchase is necessary and no need for your children to be present - we rather have them safe at home! Please take only what you need and leave some for others. The meals will be available starting at 12pm and will be given away BY THE FRONT DOOR NO CALL INS PLEASE (first come first serve) Please remember to practice effective hygiene protocols to help flatten the curve! Be safe and God Bless on behalf of the Lotus Seafood family. *The Veterans Memorial (Northside) location will be closing at 8pm daily until further notice.
Don’t forget about the adults
Aside from its generous contributions to the community, the seafood restaurant is also featuring a happy hour you can’t miss out on.
Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. it is offering $5 per pound crawfish and $10 per pound shrimp with the shell on that includes corn and potatoes. Of course, happy hour isn’t complete without the drinks. The restaurant is offering 20% off daiquiris at its Kirkwood & Pearland locations.
Lotus Seafood has previously offered special deals for healthcare workers, including free meals and special discounts. Wilkerson hopes to continue serving those working on the front lines, protecting our community.
The free kid’s meal is only available Monday through Wednesday beginning at noon. Meals are on a first come first served basis, and Lotus Seafood encourages kids to stay at home for their safety. The servings are based on an honor system, and customers are encouraged to only take what they need.
Lotus Seafood has four locations. You can place a call-in order by contacting one of their locations below. Lotus Seafood is also accepting walk-in orders, with safe social distancing measures.
2825 S. Kirkwood 281. 741.7091
8550 S. Braeswood 713.270.7987
11710 Broadway St. 281.258.4182
10092 Veterans 281.447.8881
Us after picking up our free kid’s meal, crawfish and daiquiris:
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.