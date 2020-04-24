FREE kids’ meals? Crawfish and daiquiris happy hour? Houston’s Lotus Seafood has the whole family covered

PEARLAND, Texas – With more than 127,000 followers on Instagram, Lotus Seafood knows how to satisfy your tastebuds with its images.

Known for its specialty sauces, Louisiana style Po-boys, Asian noodles, fried rice and a variety of chicken wings, customers cannot stop raving about this seafood hot spot.

However, it’s not just its delicious entrees, sauces and daiquiris that have captured the attention of many Houstonians. The restaurant’s name has spread across our community through its generous contribution -- helping those in need.

Within the past three weeks, all four of Lotus Seafood’s locations have proudly served 200 free kids meals every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Derrick Wilkerson, manager of the Pearland location, said it’s been rewarding to see how many families have participated and been helped.

Wilkerson, a father of three, understands how difficult times are right now, especially with children being out of school. “These people are like our heartbeat,” said Wilkerson. “It keeps us going.”

According to Wilkerson, all 200 plates are distributed at each location, and no extra plates are left behind.

“However we can help them out - we are all from Houston,” said Wilkerson.

The meals include popcorn shrimp, chicken nuggets and fish nuggets, all served with french fries.

Don’t forget about the adults

Aside from its generous contributions to the community, the seafood restaurant is also featuring a happy hour you can’t miss out on.

Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. it is offering $5 per pound crawfish and $10 per pound shrimp with the shell on that includes corn and potatoes. Of course, happy hour isn’t complete without the drinks. The restaurant is offering 20% off daiquiris at its Kirkwood & Pearland locations.

Lotus Seafood has previously offered special deals for healthcare workers, including free meals and special discounts. Wilkerson hopes to continue serving those working on the front lines, protecting our community.

The free kid’s meal is only available Monday through Wednesday beginning at noon. Meals are on a first come first served basis, and Lotus Seafood encourages kids to stay at home for their safety. The servings are based on an honor system, and customers are encouraged to only take what they need.

Lotus Seafood has four locations. You can place a call-in order by contacting one of their locations below. Lotus Seafood is also accepting walk-in orders, with safe social distancing measures.

2825 S. Kirkwood 281. 741.7091

8550 S. Braeswood 713.270.7987

11710 Broadway St. 281.258.4182

10092 Veterans 281.447.8881

